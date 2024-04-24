Apple has handed out media invites for a highly anticipated special Apple "Let Loose" event on 7 May. The invitation, which includes the slogan "Let Loose" and an illustration of an Apple Pencil, suggests that the event will focus on introducing new iPad models. Previous rumours suggested that Apple would choose a low-key release without an event, relying exclusively on a press release to unveil new goods. However, Apple announced that an event would be conducted, causing excitement among fans and industry experts. As anticipation grows, all eyes are on Apple to see what improvements and changes the tech titan has planned for its iPad series.

Apple "Let Loose" event may include updates to the iPhone portfolio.

There is speculation that the event may include updates to the iPhone portfolio, such as the launch of a new iPhone 15 or enhancements to current models. Furthermore, Apple frequently debuts the most recent iterations of its operating systems during these events, such as iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 9, and macOS 14. These updates will provide new features, design modifications, and performance improvements throughout Apple's ecosystem. Aside from iPhones and software updates, there's always the prospect of surprises. Rumours predict new Apple Watch models, iPad improvements, and perhaps the release of long-awaited items like as augmented reality (AR) glasses. As anticipation grows, Apple fans eagerly await the debut of what promises to be another watershed moment in the tech giant's history.

Apple would debut new iPad models, and the special event might feature the unveiling of Apple's tablet computer.

Rumours have circulated that Apple would debut new iPad models, and the special event might feature the unveiling of Apple's tablet computer. It is predicted that a new 11-inch iPad Pro and a 13-inch iPad Pro will be released. If Apple does unveil the 13-inch iPad Pro, it will be the largest iPad model to date in terms of display size. Until today, the 12.9-inch model was the largest iPad available. Multiple rumours suggest that both iPad Pro models will have an OLED display. The current models use a tiny LED panel, and switching to OLED will give iPads more excellent light and a better viewing experience.

Regarding the 12.9-inch iPad, Apple is expected to revamp the Air portfolio with a larger variant. All next iPads are likely to use the M3 CPU. iPads aren't the only new products Apple may introduce on 7 May. A new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil are expected to be released regarding iPad accessories. Apple last updated the Magic Keyboard a while ago, but the Pencil received a refresh in the form of a Type-C connection and a cheaper price point. The new iPads will arrive after an 18-month hiatus, as Apple released only one tablet in 2023.