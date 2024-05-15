Apple Pencil Pro: Here's What Sets It Apart

The Apple Pencil Pro is not a substitute for the second-generation Apple Pencil. The Apple Pencil Pro will not replace the reliable Apple Pencil (2nd generation). For those who want more features, it provides a more powerful alternative. Consider it an enhanced version. This is where the Pro Pencil excels: First, it easily integrates with the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad, thanks to its compatibility with Find My. You won't need to look for your stylus any longer—a quick check on your device will tell you where it is. This is a significant benefit, particularly in light of the Apple Pencil's ability to get lost in backpacks and desk clutter.

A haptic engine integrated into the Apple Pencil provides modest feedback when interacting with it

The latest expert A haptic engine integrated into the Apple Pencil provides modest feedback when you interact with it, such as when you double-tap it to move between tools. The Apple Pencil Pro can perform two other actions: barrel roll and squeeze. Squeezing the screen creates a new palette to change the tools, line weights, and colours. As per Apple, this capability is made possible by "a new sensor." Barrel roll, on the other hand, rotates the Apple Pencil to "precisely" operate the shaped pen and brush tools using the gyroscope.

The Apple Pencil Pro only offers the Find My, Haptic feedback, Barrel roll, and Squeeze functions. Apple doesn't permit backward compatibility since this is such a particular product. There are just a few iPads compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro: the iPad Pro 2024 (11- and 13-inch) and iPad Air 2024 (11- and 13-inch), all released on 7 May 2024. Unfortunately, it is incompatible with the iPad Pro 2022 and iPad Air 2022, but once again, textbook Apple. If you have an older iPad, your options are still the Apple Pencil 2 from 2018, which is still powerful in 2024, or the entry-level model from last year (USB Type-C).

Price of Apple Pencil Pro in India

The Apple Pencil Pro costs the same as the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), at a cool Rs 11,900. Users who want to improve their note-taking or artistic activities on their iPads will soon be able to choose between the two styluses thanks to this new option that will be available starting on 15 May.