Apple Expected to Drop a Range of New Audio Products

Apple may finally release an affordable AirPod. The tech titan will likely refresh its AirPods collection by introducing several new variants later this year. In a recent investor note, analyst Jeff Pu confirmed that Apple will release a new lower-cost "AirPods Lite" in the second half of 2024. Pu also confirmed the imminent introduction of the redesigned AirPods Max later this year.

AirPods production will expand later this year when a low-cost variant becomes available.

According to Pu's research, AirPods production will expand later this year when a low-cost variant becomes available. His study focuses on how AirPods production would affect Apple's supply chain and partners. Pu predicts that AirPods sales will fall by 4% yearly in 2024 to 55 million units due to weak demand for older models. However, Pu did not disclose detailed specifics about what to expect from these low-cost AirPods, which he dubbed "AirPods Lite."

Apple is developing a low-cost version of AirPods, which will be available in 2024.

Furthermore, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has indicated that Apple is making a low-cost version of AirPods that will be released in 2024. Kuo stated that the so-called "AirPods Lite" may cost $99, considered significantly more expensive in India. Nonetheless, it would cost somewhat less than the AirPods 2nd Generation.

Apple now provides five distinct AirPods models. AirPods 2nd generation cost $129 in the United States and Rs 12,900 in India. The third-generation AirPods cost $169, or Rs 19,990, with the Lightning Charging Case. The MagSafe Charging Case costs $179, or Rs 20,900. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation costs $249, equivalent to Rs 24,900. The AirPods Max costs $549, or Rs 59,900.

Apple intends to release two versions of the AirPods 4 this year.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple intends to release two versions of the AirPods 4 this year. Both AirPods 4 variants are expected to include a redesigned design and a USB-C charging case, but only the higher-end edition will have capabilities such as noise cancellation.

It needs to be clarified if Pu and Kuo are talking about the same lower-end version of the AirPods 4 or a completely separate device. More information is likely to become available as the year develops.