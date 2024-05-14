Apple Rumours Hint at New iPad Mini Launch by Year's End

During the 'Let Loose' event last week, Apple announced the new collection of iPad Pro and iPad Air devices. The event demonstrated Apple's continued dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the tablet space and was appropriately named to represent the enthusiasm around the highly anticipated product introductions. With their elegant designs, potent performance upgrades, and plenty of new capabilities, the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models aim to take user experience to previously unheard-of levels. According to the latest reports, there is speculation about a potential launch date for a new product from Apple sometime between now and the end of 2024. It's important to remember that Apple still needs to verify this information. Therefore, the precise release date still needs to be discovered. Like any other product development process, there's always a chance that changes or delays will cause the launch to happen in early 2025 or later.

This time, the Cupertino company released an improved Magic Keyboard and a new Apple Pencil Pro instead of an update for the iPad Mini. However, this has led Mark Gurman of Bloomberg to speculate that the tech giant may release a new iPad mini before the end of the year.

There won't be any significant changes to the tiniest tablet, only a speedier chip inside.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg (via @appltrack), the new iPad mini will be released "at the end of this year at the earliest." According to reports, the analyst thinks there won't be any significant changes to the tiniest tablet, only a speedier chip inside. The next model may replace the iPad Mini 2021 on the market.

iPad Mini

Since September 2021, the iPad Mini has not undergone any updates. The A15 Bionic CPU powers it, and the Wi-Fi model with 256GB of storage costs Rs. 64,900. There are rumours that the seventh-generation iPad Mini will have a more prominent display than the current model and an A16 CPU.

During its Lets Loose event last week, Apple unveiled the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models in addition to the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard. The Air is now available with an octa-core M2 CPU and a Liquid Retina (LCD) screen in 10.9- and 13-inch display sizes. With its 'Tandem OLED' screen, the iPad Pro comes with an 11-inch or 13-inch display option. It has up to 2TB of storage together with Apple's M4 microprocessor. iPadOS 17 is used by all new devices.

iPad Pro, iPad Air (2024), Magic Keyboard: Price

With an 11-inch screen, the iPad Pro (2024) starts at Rs. 99,900 in India, while the iPad Air (2024) starts at Rs. 59,900 for the base 11-inch model. The starting price of the new Magic Keyboard is Rs. 29,900, while the Apple Pencil Pro is priced at Rs. 11,900.