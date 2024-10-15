Apple Smart Glasses: Is Apple Ready to Take on the Smart Glasses Market?

During the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last year, Apple debuted Vision Pro, its first mixed-reality headset. More than six months have passed since Apple sent the product, and more than a year has passed since the official introduction. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that Apple is now developing more devices that use the Vision Pro's technologies to compete with Meta. According to reports, the Cupertino-based company is considering launching a competitor to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in 2027. A pair of camera-equipped AirPods could also be launched by it.

Here is how Apple is Ready to Take on the Smart Glasses Market

Even though Apple has a track record of success and innovation in the consumer electronics sector, breaking into the smart glasses industry would take a lot of work. The necessity for technology developments, like high-resolution screens, potent CPUs, and effective batteries, to produce a genuinely attractive smart glasses product was a major determinant in Apple's choice. Furthermore, consumer approval is still in the air because it's unclear if consumers would accept eye-covering wearable technology, particularly in public places. With well-established competitors like Google and Meta (previously Facebook) already in the market, Apple must provide a product distinctly different from the competition. This is another issue with the competitive landscape. Moreover, legal difficulties such as privacy and safety concerns may make developing and marketing smart glasses challenging, further complicating the possibility of business.

Apple is developing more vision-based products.

According to Mark Gurman's most recent Power On newsletter, Apple's Vision Products Group is developing at least four new gadgets. In 2027, Apple plans to release new smart glasses that resemble the Meta Ray-Ban. According to reports, the team plans to introduce AirPods with cameras in addition to the spectacles. According to the report, Apple is making an effort to recover the billions of dollars that were invested in the visual intelligence technology of the Vision Pro. Apple wants to add Vision Pro's capacity to sense a user's surroundings and provide insight into additional goods. There have also been previous rumours about these.

According to Gurman, Apple plans to release a less expensive version of the Vision headset as early as next year, costing about $2,000 (approximately Rs. 1,68,000). It may be constructed of less costly materials and is anticipated to operate on a less potent processor. Starting at $3,499 (about Rs. 2,90,000), the original Apple Vision Pro comes with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The EyeSight feature will not be available with this low-cost Vision headset. According to reports, the second-generation Vision Pro with a faster chip will be available in 2026. Apple anticipates that the new device will sell at least twice as many units as the Vision Pro due to its cheaper price. At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2023, Apple unveiled the Vision Pro. The headset supports both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies and is powered by the visionOS operating system. It is available for purchase in the US, China, Europe, and Japan, among other nations. It is powered by an R1 chip and Apple's M2 CPU.