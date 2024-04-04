Apple Unveils Collaborative Features for Pages, Numbers, Keynote

Apple's addition of collaborative tools to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote represents a huge improvement in productivity and cooperation inside the Apple ecosystem. The new capabilities enable users to communicate seamlessly in real-time, promoting efficient workflows and allowing teams to work together regardless of location. With improved sharing and editing features, users can anticipate a more efficient and productive experience when creating and updating documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. These upgrades demonstrate Apple's dedication to innovation and user-centric design, cementing the company's position as a pioneer in digital productivity tools. As users discover and apply these collaborative tools, they can unleash greater workplace creativity, productivity, and cooperation.

Advertisment

Apple's iWork tools may have a different user base than Microsoft Office or Google's productivity apps. Still, they perform effectively for individuals already familiar with the Apple environment. Apple has released new features for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, its alternatives to Word/Docs, Excel/Sheets, and PowerPoint/Slides, with updated version 14.0. Here's what's new in each application. It's worth mentioning that the three apps are compatible with the iPad, iPhone and Mac and that these features work on all three.

Advertisment

Apple New Features in Keynote

Advertisment

According to Apple's release notes, here's what's new in Keynote:

● Add a new appearance to your presentations with the Dynamic Colour, Minimalist Light, and Minimalist Dark themes.

● Streamlined in-app alerts notify you when anybody joins a collaborative presentation for the first time.

Advertisment

● Keep the original file format and full quality when importing HEIC photographs taken on an iPhone or iPad.

● On the iPad, hit and hold the Command key on a connected keyboard to select noncontiguous words, phrases, or paragraphs using a trackpad or mouse.

● Improved compatibility with slide transitions when importing and exporting Microsoft PowerPoint files.

Advertisment

● Additional stability and performance enhancements.

Apple New Features in Pages

Advertisment

According to Apple's release notes, here's what's new in Pages.

● On the iPad, hit and hold the Command key on a connected keyboard to select noncontiguous words, phrases, or paragraphs using a trackpad or mouse.

● Streamlined in-app alerts notify you when someone joins a collaborative document for the first time.

Advertisment

● Keep the original file format and full quality when importing HEIC photographs taken on an iPhone or iPad.

● Additional stability and performance enhancements.

Apple New Features in Numbers

Numbers also gains additional features with the current update. Here are some of them:

● Streamlined in-app alerts notify you when someone joins a collaborative spreadsheet for the first time.

● Keep the original file format and full quality when importing HEIC photographs taken on an iPhone or iPad.

● On the iPad, hit and hold the Command key on a connected keyboard to select noncontiguous words, phrases, or paragraphs using a trackpad or mouse.

● Additional stability and performance enhancements