Apple Watch for Kids Launched: Parental Control Redefined

With the introduction of "Apple Watch for Kids" in India, Apple expanded the reach of its Apple Watch ecosystem by adding a function specifically designed for kids. Apple created this feature because only some children can access an iPhone. It offers young users the necessary functionality and safety features while maintaining parental control. The service balances children's independence and parents' peace of mind, and it is compatible with Apple Watch SE and Series 4 and after versions.

Advertisment

Important Features

Advertisment

Communication

With the ability to receive messages and send calls, children can now keep in touch with their parents' designated contacts. This watch allows parents to manage their child's connections in a safe communication environment, giving them peace of mind while enabling them to keep in touch with their loved ones and reliable friends.

Advertisment

Health and Fitness

While health features like Emergency SOS provide peace of mind, personalised activity objectives encourage an active lifestyle. This combination of safety and wellness support helps users stay secure and motivated to achieve their fitness goals.

Advertisment

Location Monitoring

Parents can effortlessly keep tabs on their kids' whereabouts using the Find People app and receive personalised location alerts, ensuring they are always informed about their children's safety and location.

Advertisment

App Store Access

With parental restrictions for enhanced security, children can use age-appropriate apps downloaded directly from the App Store on their Apple Watch. This ensures a safe and tailored digital experience while giving parents peace of mind.

Advertisment

Schooltime Mode

This mode, designed for school hours, activates Do Not Disturb to silence notifications and limits access to non-essential apps. This ensures that children are not distracted by their Apple Watch, allowing them to concentrate on their studies and maintain a focused learning environment.

Advertisment

How does it Work?

Using their own iPhone and a different mobile plan for the watch, parents can set up an Apple Watch for their children. With this configuration, the child can have their own Apple ID and use the parent's iPhone calendar, reminders, and photo albums, among other capabilities. Through this integration, the child is guaranteed to keep some freedom and responsibility while staying connected and organised.

Parental Control

With the help of parental controls, parents may exercise complete control over who their children can speak with. With Ask to Buy and Content Restrictions, they may control app downloads and impose limits. To promote a healthy and secure digital experience, parents can also access their child's health and activity statistics via the Health app on their iPhone.

Availability

In India, Apple Watch for Kids is compatible with cellular versions of the Apple Watch SE and Series 4 or later. For the initial setup step, an iPhone that is compatible (iPhone 6s or later) is necessary. Cellular connectivity requires a wireless service package from a supported provider (at this time, Only Jio).

In Short

Compatibility

Apple Watch models: Series 4 or later, or Apple Watch SE.

Cellular connectivity: Required for full functionality.

iPhone compatibility: iPhone 6s or later for initial setup.

Cellular Service

Currently supported provider: Jio.

Separate plan required: A dedicated cellular plan for the child's Apple Watch is necessary.

Additional Requirements