Apple Will Have its Presence at WWDC 2024

The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) dates for 2024 have been revealed by Apple. Apple is anticipated to discuss its AI intentions during its annual developers' conference, in addition to the next operating systems, which include iOS 18, iPadOS 18, visionOS 2, tvOS 18, macOS 15, and watchOS 11.

Apple has revealed that its yearly Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will begin on June 10. It is widely expected that the tech giant will unveil its much-awaited artificial intelligence (AI) strategy at this conference.

The technology behemoth headquartered in Cupertino took to the stage to announce an event slated to run until June 14th. While Apple remained cryptic about the specifics of the agenda, insiders familiar with the matter and analysts closely monitoring recent developments within Apple suggest a notable emphasis on Artificial Intelligence (AI) during the presentation.

Apple's presence at WWDC 2024

Continuing the trend established since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will be held virtually and free of charge via Apple’s website and app for developers. Interestingly, the kick-off announcements are scheduled to take place in person at Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California.

Anticipation is high for Apple to unveil its forthcoming major software updates for a slew of its flagship devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Vision Pro headset, and smartwatch. Notably, the spotlight is expected to shine brightly on the company's new AI strategy with the anticipated iOS 18 upgrade.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s marketing executive, dropped hints about the event's significance, remarking, “It’s going to be Incredible,” underscoring the company's commitment to AI advancements.

Is Apple planning for its own Gen AI?

Apple's AI strategy is forecasted to encompass a variety of proactive features aimed at enriching users’ daily interactions, discussions are underway with potential partners such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and OpenAI to furnish generative AI services, according to reports from Bloomberg News. In China, Apple might be exploring collaboration with Baidu to bolster its AI offerings.

Insiders with access to the upgrading process claim that the next iOS 18 version will be the most significant software update for the iPhone ever. In addition, Apple plans to provide the first significant upgrade to the operating system that powers the Vision Pro headset in addition to a small software update for the Apple Watch.

WWDC 2024

WWDC 2024 is slated to kick off on June 10th with Apple’s special keynote at Apple Park. The event will encompass various activities such as the State of the Union, the Apple Design Awards, developer sessions, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in video sessions and engage with Apple designers and engineers, fostering connections within the global developer community.

In addition to iOS 18, Apple is gearing up to unveil updates for other operating systems, including iPadOS 18, visionOS 2, tvOS 18, macOS 15, and watchOS 11, during WWDC 2024.