Apple’s AI-Powered Wall-Mounted Tablet: A New Smart Home Control Hub

Apple is reportedly working on a groundbreaking new device that could revolutionize smart home control and integrate seamlessly with Apple’s broader ecosystem of devices and services.

The device, which has reportedly been in development for the past three years, is expected to provide users with an easy-to-use interface for managing smart home devices such as lights, thermostats, security cameras, and more. Beyond basic controls, the wall-mounted display will support video calling capabilities, allowing users to make and receive FaceTime calls through the device. This product is anticipated to launch in the coming months, with many expecting it to debut in March 2025.

According to a Bloomberg report, the tech giant is developing a wall-mounted tablet, designed to serve as a central hub for smart home operations, offering intuitive control and powerful features powered by Apple’s artificial intelligence (AI) and voice assistant, Siri.

Smart Home Control and Apple Intelligence Integration

One of the standout features of Apple’s upcoming wall-mounted display is its ability to integrate seamlessly with other Apple products and services, leveraging Apple Intelligence to make home automation more intuitive. This means that users will be able to control all of their smart home devices directly from the device, whether it’s adjusting the thermostat, locking the doors, or dimming the lights, all while relying on voice commands via Siri.

The display itself is expected to have a 6-inch screen, which will be vertically oriented, resembling two iPhone units placed side by side. This form factor will likely offer a sleek, modern look, fitting into most home decor without being overly obtrusive.

The device will also be equipped with a camera and built-in speakers, enabling video calls through FaceTime, while optional speaker bases could provide enhanced audio performance for media playback or virtual conversations.

Apple’s New Operating System: Pebble

Apple is reportedly developing a new operating system, codenamed “Pebble,” specifically for the wall-mounted device. Pebble will offer a user-friendly interface, with a customizable home screen displaying various app icons and widgets.

These widgets will provide quick, glanceable information, allowing users to easily check things like the weather, news headlines, or upcoming events, all from a single location.

The wall-mounted tablet will likely support a range of Apple services and apps, including Apple News, Apple Music, FaceTime, and Safari. However, it is important to note that, unlike many other smart home products, the device will not have access to a full App Store. This means that third-party app support will be limited, and users will only be able to access a curated set of applications from Apple’s ecosystem.

Device Setup and Hardware Specifications

While the wall-mounted display is expected to function independently, it will require an iPhone for initial setup, much like other Apple devices that rely on the iPhone for configuration. As for the hardware powering the device, although details remain scarce, it is expected to deliver performance similar to Apple’s A17 Pro chip or the M1 chip found in other recent Apple products. With around 8GB of RAM, the device will be capable of handling various tasks smoothly, including streaming, video calling, and smart home management.

Pricing and Launch Timeline

Apple is reportedly planning to launch the wall-mounted display in March 2025, with availability expected in multiple color options, including classic black and silver. While the exact pricing remains unclear, industry sources suggest that the device will be priced more affordably than other Apple products, especially when compared to high-end smart home devices from competitors.

In addition to the wall-mounted tablet, Apple is said to be working on a more advanced smart home product that features a robotic arm capable of moving a display. This more sophisticated device could have a price tag as high as $1,000 (roughly Rs. 84,400), though details about its release date and features are still vague.

Future of Smart Home Devices with Apple Intelligence

Apple’s entrance into the smart home space with this new wall-mounted display highlights the company’s commitment to further integrating AI into daily life. By combining voice control, advanced AI, and seamless integration with Apple’s ecosystem, the device is poised to offer a more intuitive and personalized home experience for users.