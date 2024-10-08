Apple's Immersive film for Vision Pro users, available from October 10

Apple has introduced its first-ever Apple Immersive short film, designed specifically for the Apple Vision Pro. Titled Submerged, the film transports viewers into the tense world of a WWII submarine crew as they face the life-threatening ordeal of a torpedo attack.

Advertisment

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Edward Berger, best known for All Quiet on the Western Front, Submerged promises to be a thrilling, immersive experience that pushes the boundaries of traditional filmmaking.

In the trailer shared on Apple's official YouTube channel, Berger discusses the challenges and excitement of producing an immersive film for this new platform. He explains, “Everything we’re doing here is something that has never been done before. When you put on the Apple Vision Pro, it fundamentally changes how you approach storytelling.

This new medium allows for an expansion in how stories are told because the viewer is no longer just watching—they’re inside the story. This is going to revolutionize the future of filmmaking.”

Advertisment

Submerged will be exclusively available to Apple Vision Pro users starting on October 10. Apple’s decision to create this immersive film demonstrates the company's efforts to increase the appeal of the Vision Pro, which has faced slower sales and a lukewarm reception in both U.S. and international markets.

By emphasizing the device’s potential for entertainment, work, and interactive experiences, Apple hopes to strengthen the Vision Pro’s position as a groundbreaking spatial computer.

New Features in VisionOS 2:

Advertisment

As part of its ongoing improvements to the Vision Pro, Apple has introduced several key updates with Vision OS 2, enhancing the overall user experience:

Spatial Photos: Users can now capture and revisit memories in an immersive way by creating spatial photos directly from their Photos app, offering a unique perspective on past events.

Enhanced Hand Gestures: Navigating through Apple Vision Pro has become more intuitive with new hand gestures, making it easier to access important features such as Home View and

Advertisment

Control Center. These gestures allow users to perform quick actions like checking the time, monitoring battery levels, and adjusting volume.

Customizable Home View: Users can now personalize their Home View by rearranging apps to fit their preferences. This feature even supports compatible iPhone and iPad apps, allowing for a seamless integration of apps across Apple devices.

Travel Mode for Trains: Designed with travelers in mind, this feature allows users to access their favorite apps while on the go, even when commuting by train.

Advertisment

Guest User: Sharing the Vision Pro with family members or colleagues is now easier, thanks to the guest user feature. Guest users can have their eye and hand data stored for up to 30 days, ensuring a personalized experience during their usage.

Multiview on Apple TV App: Later this year, Apple will introduce multiview functionality to the Vision Pro through the Apple TV app, enhancing the sports-viewing experience. Fans will be able to watch up to five live streams simultaneously, making it easier to track multiple games and teams at once.

By offering these innovations, Apple aims to enhance the Vision Pro’s capabilities and demonstrate its versatility beyond just entertainment. The introduction of Submerged and the updates in Vision OS 2 represent Apple's commitment to expanding the device’s use cases and reinforcing its place in the future of digital interaction and storytelling.