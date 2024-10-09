Apple's New OS Updates Support Xbox Controllers: Setup Instructions

According to a source, Apple's most recent update would formally allow the iPhone, iPad, and Mac to connect to a wired Xbox controller. This is an improvement above earlier capability that merely permitted Bluetooth pairing of game controllers. With Resident Evil Village, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Death Stranding already accessible to players, Apple is expanding its support for gaming accessories when it releases popular smartphone video games. According to a MacRumors report, the most recent iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 Sequoia upgrades have made wired Xbox controllers compatible with Apple devices. Xbox controllers could be connected over Bluetooth before the revisions, whereas only PlayStation controllers supported wired communication.
The wired controllers are now supported by Apple's most recent operating system versions, iOS 18, iPadOS, and macOS 15 Sequoia.
In the past, only PlayStation controllers were usable with cable connections; Apple systems only supported wireless Xbox and PlayStation controllers over Bluetooth. The expansion of support for gaming accessories throughout Apple's ecosystem is a step closer with this update. In June, Apple developer Nat Brown stated that the Xbox's wired controllers employ a proprietary USB protocol. With the most recent updates, Apple included this, making gaming more pleasant.
The addition of support for wired Xbox controllers
According to a MacRumors report, the most recent iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 Sequoia upgrades have made wired Xbox controllers compatible with Apple devices. Xbox controllers could be connected over Bluetooth before the revisions, whereas only PlayStation controllers supported wired communication. Notably, iOS 18.0.1, Apple's most recent iPhone upgrade, was released yesterday.
According to the source, Apple's most recent updates enable the unique USB protocol that Xbox employs to connect its controller to devices. Gamers can use a USB Type-C to Type-C cable to connect their controllers to their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
Additionally, although there are some restrictions, users of older Apple products that use the company's exclusive lightning connection can still benefit from this feature. They will have to pay Rs. 2,900 for a Lightning to USB Camera Adapter, sold separately on the Apple website.
The following are the setup instructions:
Connecting Lightning-Port-Enabled Apple Devices:
-
To connect your wired Xbox controller to an iOS device with a Lightning connector, like an earlier iPhone or iPad, you'll need a Lightning to USB Camera Adapter. The setup procedure for wired PlayStation controllers on various devices is identical to this requirement. The adapter enables the required USB connection and guarantees that your controller and device can interact efficiently.
Linking USB-C Ports to Apple Devices:
-
Just insert the controller using a USB-C to USB-C cable to create the wired connection.
Additional Updates
Apple has added new functionalities with the release of iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 6 and Public Beta 3 for the iPhone. They include new Control Center toggles specifically for the Satellite and AirDrop. New Measure and Level shortcuts have also been added in the interim. Another new feature added to notification summaries is displaying the stack on the lock screen and the number of received notifications. Additionally, Apple has started recording sleep apnea and alerting users to breathing irregularities. You may view its details in the iPhone's Health app.