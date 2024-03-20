Apple's Next-Gen iPad Pro Launch Rumors

It's been a while since Apple introduced a new iPad, but that may change on 26 March when the firm is expected to unveil the next-generation models. According to rumours, the company will unveil the next-generation iPad Pro lineup and the 6th Generation iPad Air on 26 March, with the latter going on sale later.

Advertisment

The new iPads will be released this week.

Advertisment

Indicators such as the sale date of iPad accessories on platforms such as Amazon back up this claim, as does Bloomberg's earlier estimate that Apple will release new iPads by the end of March or early April. Another Bloomberg report suggests that these iPads will come with iPadOS 17.4, which is still in development.

The forthcoming iPad Pro series is expected to undergo a big hardware boost, with this being the first iPad from the business to use an OLED display, potentially providing higher brightness, better colour accuracy, and a higher contrast ratio. Furthermore, the iPad Pro is believed to be powered by the new M3 CPU, which also powers the newly revealed MacBook Air.

Advertisment

On the other hand, the 6th Generation iPad Air is expected to use a micro-LED display from the previous generation iPad Pro and be powered by the Apple Silicon M2. The 6th Generation iPad, like the 10th Generation iPad, is reported to have a web camera in landscape orientation for a better video conferencing experience. At the same time, the next iPad Air, like the iPad Pro, is expected to include a 12.9-inch model, catering to customers who need the largest iPad but want something other than flagship hardware.

Advertisment

Apple could eventually announce the Apple Pencil 3.

Along with these iPads, Apple will unveil peripherals such as the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, which is said to include a larger trackpad and an upgraded keyboard that provides a MacBook-like typing experience. In addition, Apple could eventually announce the Apple Pencil 3, which is expected to be compatible with the new iPad Air and iPad Pro lineups.

Advertisment

With enhanced technology, the forthcoming iPad models are projected to be more expensive than their predecessors, with the top-of-the-line iPad Pro potentially becoming the most expensive iPad Apple has ever released.