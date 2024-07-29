Asus ROG Ally users encounter problems with new Software Update

Many Asus ROG Ally users are reporting significant issues with the latest Armory Crate Special Edition 1.5 software update for the handheld gaming PC. This updated version of Asus' Armory Crate software was launched alongside the new ROG Ally X, but it seems to have caused problems for those using the original Asus ROG Ally.
Asus introduced the ROG Ally X last year to compete with Valve's popular Steam Deck handheld gaming PC. Unlike the Steam Deck, which uses a specialized version of Linux, the ROG Ally runs full desktop Windows 11. Since Windows 11 is not fully optimized for handheld devices, Asus provides its custom Armory Crate hub software to enhance usability without a keyboard and mouse.
With the launch of the revamped ROG Ally X, Asus released the overhauled Armory Crate Special Edition 1.5. While this new software functions well on the ROG Ally X, original ROG Ally users have experienced problems. Reports on Reddit's r/ROGAlly community indicate that installing the ACSE 1.5 update leads to endless install loops and missing inputs, particularly affecting the AMD Z1 extreme versions of the ROG Ally.
Steps to Fix Armory Crate 1.5 Issues on Asus ROG Ally:
- Locate the Armory Crate SE shortcut in the ROG Ally's Windows 11 desktop mode.
- Right-click on the logo.
- Click on "Settings" from the menu.
- Find and select the "Reset" prompt near the bottom of the menu.
- Restart the device once the reset is complete.
While users of the cheaper Z1 variant have largely been unaffected, some have reported other issues such as AMD Radeon Super Resolution not working, missing TDP settings, constant crashes, and sluggish switching between operating system modes. These problems are believed to stem from installation conflicts between ACSE 1.5 files and the previous Armory Core directory.
The ROG Ally's powerful Z1 Extreme chipset generally offers better performance than the Steam Deck. However, its reliance on Windows 11 means users might occasionally need to troubleshoot issues. Fortunately, the active ROG Ally community quickly identified and shared a solution for these problems.