Baatu Tech Enable Tab: India’s First Smart Parenting Solution

Parenting is an enriching journey with the privilege of nurturing young minds and guiding them towards becoming compassionate, responsible citizens. It's an experience filled with immeasurable joy and love. However, it also presents unique challenges, particularly in today's digital age. Children are growing up in a world saturated with online content, and the line between constructive engagement and harmful addiction is increasingly blurred.

It is thus a journey that requires constant vigilance, open and honest communication, and a well-informed approach to ensure that children develop a responsible and harmonious relationship with technology. Here comes Baatu Tech, founded by Sandeep Kumar in 2020 and headquartered in Bengaluru, which has championed this cause, offering innovative solutions designed to ensure the safety and security of children in an increasingly interconnected world.

The organization's mission is to "provide safe digital experiences for youngsters" and is dedicated to the belief that technology, when harnessed responsibly, serves as a powerful tool for growth and learning.

In order to do that, Baatu Tech has developed the Enable Tab, a ground-breaking Android tablet designed to be every parent's digital ally. As India's premier parental control tablet, the Enable Tab exemplifies innovation and empowerment. The device equips parents with the tools to safeguard their children's online experiences and guide them toward responsible digital practices.

Its standout features are tailored for comprehensive control, including screen time limits that allow parents to track and manage their children's screen hours.

What is the Enable Tab?

Enable Tab, powered by the Android 12 operating system, is India's leading parental control tablet designed to safeguard children in the virtual realm and leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance digital parenting capabilities. Its parental control system, is distinct, offering a seamless link between the "Baatu Parenting App" and the 'Enable' tab, providing detailed insights into children's online activities.

The Enable Tab does not work without being connected to the parenting app, thus ensuring that every minute spent online is supervised and safe for your ward. It boasts a large and clear 10.1-inch HD display, a powerful MediaTek processor, dual cameras, supreme speakers, and a long-lasting 6000mAh battery.

PCQ: How does Baatu Tech's Enable Tab empower parents to strike a healthy balance between digital engagement and real-world experiences for their children?

Sandeep Kumar, Founder & Managing Director, Baatu Tech: Baatu Tech's Enable Tab is designed to empower parents to strike a healthy balance between digital engagement and real-world experiences for their children. It accomplishes this in several ways.

Firstly, it enables comprehensive monitoring and control for parents to keep track of their child’s digital activities. This includes setting a time limit on their device usage, blocking inappropriate content, and tracking online behaviour. With this level of visibility, parents can ensure their children aren’t spending too much time in the digital world and remain safe when they do use devices.

Our Enable Tab also provides educational content on digital well-being for parents and children. From tips on managing screen time to the importance of physical activity and guidelines for safety in the digital world, the Enable Tab helps families understand the significance of balancing digital and real-world experiences.

Further, the tab has customisable settings which parents can adjust according to their child’s age, requirements, lifestyle, values, etc. This flexibility facilitates a digital environment that aligns with various parenting styles and children’s developmental needs. The platform can also suggest real-world activities that children can engage in as alternatives to screen time. These could include outdoor games, hobbies, reading, and family activities that encourage interaction and physical movement.

Enable Tab helps parents understand their children’s digital habits by providing insights and analytics on usage patterns. This data-driven approach allows for informed decisions on adjusting screen time and promoting a healthier lifestyle.

With these features, Baatu Tech's Enable Tab supports parents in fostering a balanced approach to technology use. It ensures that children benefit from digital tools without compromising on real-world experiences and development.

PCQ: What are some innovative features of the Enable Tab that empower parents to nurture their children's curiosity and creativity while managing screen time effectively?

Sandeep Kumar: Baatu Tech’s Enable Tab harnesses AI to enhance digital parenting capabilities. AI plays a pivotal role in the tablet's functionality, particularly in the identification of inappropriate content. Its parental control system is distinct, offering a seamless link between the "Baatu Parenting App" and the 'Enable' tab, providing detailed insights into children's online activities. The Enable Tab does not work without being connected to the parenting app, thus ensuring that every minute spent online is supervised and safe for your ward.

The Enable Tab includes several innovative features that nurture children’s creativity while ensuring they remain safe in the digital world. The platform has a geo-fencing feature, which creates virtual perimeters to notify users when entering or leaving specific areas. It also monitors screen time, enabling parents to set daily screen time limits and gain insights into device and app usage through detailed statistics.

Further, the platform suggests offline activities that children can engage in to ensure their screen time is limited. These could include outdoor games, hobbies, reading, and family activities that encourage interaction and physical movement, facilitating holistic development.

Besides these, the Enable Tab also features Battery Level Monitoring, which tracks and notifies parents when the battery reaches critical levels, and Parental Control with call usage statistics, text monitoring, and call whitelisting.

PCQ: How does the Enable Tab's location tracking feature provide parents with peace of mind and enhance their ability to keep track of their children's safety during outings?

Sandeep Kumar: The Enable Tab's location tracking feature provides parents with peace of mind and enhances their ability to keep track of their children's safety during outings by offering real-time location updates, geofencing, and historical location data.

The location tracking feature continuously monitors the child’s whereabouts through GPS technology integrated into their devices. Parents can access real-time location updates via the Enable Tab’s parental dashboard, allowing them to see exactly where their child is at any given moment. This immediate visibility ensures that parents can quickly confirm their child's safety and proximity.

Additionally, the Enable Tab allows parents to set up geofencing boundaries around specific areas, such as home, school, or a friend's house. Parents receive instant notifications when the child enters or leaves these predefined zones. This feature is particularly useful for ensuring children adhere to their daily routines and for quickly detecting any unexpected deviations that might indicate a potential safety issue.

Historical location data is another key aspect of the Enable Tab’s tracking capabilities. Parents can review their child's movement patterns over a specific period, which helps them understand their routines and identify any unusual or unauthorised trips. This can be crucial in the event of any incidents, as it provides valuable information for resolving safety concerns.

Moreover, the Enable Tab’s location tracking feature integrates with other safety features, such as emergency alerts. If a child feels threatened or lost, they can trigger an alert notifying parents of their location, allowing for swift and effective responses.

Overall, the Enable Tab's location tracking feature offers comprehensive tools that help parents monitor their children’s whereabouts in real-time, receive alerts about their movements, and review historical data to ensure their ongoing safety during outings.

PCQ: How does Baatu Tech address cybersecurity concerns through Enable Tab's website blocking feature, utilising cutting-edge filtering technologies?

Sandeep Kumar: We employ a multi-layered approach to address cybersecurity concerns through Enable Tab's website-blocking feature and cutting-edge filtering technologies to ensure children's safe and secure online experience. Some of the specific mechanisms employed are as follows:

The platform utilises advanced filtering algorithms that continuously scan and analyse website content in real-time. These algorithms are designed to detect and categorise websites based on their content, such as violence, adult material, gambling, or malware-infected sites.

The Enable Tab offers category-based blocking, allowing parents to customise their children's access to different types of websites. In other words, parents can select specific categories to block, ensuring that children only access age-appropriate and safe content. We also enable parents to create custom block lists, allowing them to add specific websites or URLs that they deem inappropriate or unsafe for their children.

Furthermore, the platform receives regular updates to its database of blocked websites to stay ahead of emerging cybersecurity threats. These updates incorporate the latest information about new malicious websites, phishing scams, and other online dangers, ensuring that the Enable Tab's filtering technology remains effective and up-to-date.