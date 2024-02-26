Galaxy F15 5G 6,000mAh Battery & Dimensity 6100+ SoC

Samsung plans to release the Galaxy F15 5G in India next month. A dedicated microsite on Flipkart is teasing the design and characteristics of the next Galaxy F-series smartphone ahead of its launch. The Galaxy F15 5G is set to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and will be available in three distinct colours. It is said to have a 6,000mAh battery unit. The Galaxy F15 5G will receive four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates. The Galaxy F15 5G appears to be an inexpensive counterpart of the Galaxy A15 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Launch

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G will officially launch in India on 4 March at 12:00pm IST. The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G handset will be available through the company's official website and Flipkart. The e-commerce website has launched a dedicated landing page to preview the release of the Samsung Galaxy F series smartphone. It will be available in Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green colorways.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Expected Specifications

The Flipkart listing mentions a super AMOLED display for the Galaxy F15 5G. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset below. It is reported to have a 6,000mAh battery that is touted to last up to two days on a single charge. Furthermore, Samsung has committed to providing four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security patches for the new phone.

Meanwhile, official posters indicate that the Galaxy F15 5G would feature a triple back camera unit and a water drop-style display notch on the screen to accommodate the single selfie shooter. The Galaxy F15 5G smartphone's price in the country must be discovered. However, it is estimated to cost less than Rs. 15,000.

Samsung's Galaxy F15 5G is expected to be a toned-down version of the Galaxy A15 5G. The latter debuted in India in December last year, with a starting price of Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.