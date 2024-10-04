Best Buy at Discounted Prices from Apple: Best Apple Deals

The Great Indian Festival on Amazon is back in 2024, bringing many amazing discounts on various goods. If you love Apple products or have been eyeing one, this is the ideal time to take advantage of some incredible deals. It is best to avail of Apple products at discounted prices. You can find a variety of Apple gadgets at excellent prices. Several options are available at discounted prices, whether you're searching for an iPhone, a potent iPad, or the newest MacBook. Here is a list of the Best Buy at Discounted Prices from Apple this holiday season that you won't want to miss.

Best Apple Deals

iPhone 13

One of the most fantastic offers during the Great Indian Festival sale, according to Amazon, is the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 is the best for people on a budget because of its better display, longer battery life, and strong cameras. It is available at a discounted cost of Rs 41,999. Additionally, you may use a bank discount of Rs. 1,250 on an SBI credit card, and there is no cost EMI available for up to six months. In addition, you may find the exchange offer here.

iPad 10th Gen

The iPad 10th generation was initially priced at Rs 34,900, but Amazon currently offers it for Rs 30,900. The Apple iPad (10th generation, 2022) is ideal for writing emails, streaming the newest TV shows, and web browsing and gaming for regular use. The iPad Air or iPad Pro models are better if you intend to work while on the go, play more demanding games, or perform high-intensity tasks like image or video editing. However, the 10th generation iPad is the ideal everyday tablet. Additionally, you can benefit from an exchange deal that guarantees savings of up to Rs 27,500 and a Rs 1500 bank discount.

MacBook Air M3: Best Apple Deals

The MacBook Air M3's base model costs Rs 1,14,900 at retail. The MacBook Air is undoubtedly one of the best laptops for daily use, providing an outstanding balance between portability and performance. It's expected to be among the year's best laptops because it launches at a lower price than the MacBook Air (M2) and maintains an excellent battery life. It's only available for Rs 1,00,990 on Amazon. The best part of the deal is that the bank offer and Amazon's immediate discount are included in this deal. You may use the exchange discount to enhance this package's value laptop. Amazon is selling it at a reasonable discounted price.

Apple Watch Series 10: Best Apple Deals

The iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10 were unveiled last month. The Series 10 is a treat if you're considering getting an Apple Watch for the first time. If upgrading from a Series 6 or 7, you'll notice some significant changes with lots to appreciate in this anniversary model. You can buy the Apple Watch Series 10 at a lower price. Here's how you can get a discount on the latest Apple gadget. When it first launched, the initial cost was Rs 49,900. It is now on sale, though, so you can buy it for Rs 44,900 without a discount. There's a bank discount of Rs 4,000 along with an exchange offer.

iPhone 15

The price of the iPhone 15 was reduced to Rs 69,900 following the release of the iPhone 16. With iOS 17 out of the box, the iPhone 15 should be able to receive updates for the next five years or more. Numerous earlier iPhone models may also run iOS 17, and the user experience is essentially the same. On the other hand, further phone discounts are available during the Great Indian Festival sale. With the SBI credit card's Rs 3000 bank discount, you can purchase it for Rs 66,900. Additionally, there is an exchange offer with a maximum savings of Rs 62,600.