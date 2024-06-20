Best Mobile Processors for Next-Gen Gaming: Make Smarter Choices

Every smartphone, tablet, and PC has a processor at its core that powers the device. As AI continues to advance and become more integrated into devices, the processor wars have become more intense because of the rapid evolution of technology. While chipsets from MediaTek and Qualcomm are used in smartphones and tablets, chipsets from AMD and Intel are found in PCs. Qualcomm only has the Snapdragon portfolio, whereas MediaTek offers processors in the Dimensity and Helio series. Notably, the portfolios of the American and Taiwanese chipmakers each have a wide variety of chipsets. In addition to these two businesses, internal CPUs are also available from Samsung, Google, Huawei, and Apple.

Which mobile processors are the best?

Processors from Qualcomm and MediaTek power most Android device processors. Both semiconductor manufacturers have a chipset available for devices in different pricing ranges—from entry-level to premium products. Whereas Google's Tensor SoC only powers Pixel phones, Samsung's Exynos SoCs are exclusive to its Galaxy line of products. Meanwhile, earlier iPad models and iPhones both use Apple's A-series chipsets. This article will look at the top smartphone processors for lag-free gaming.

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Generation 3

2. Bionic Apple A18

3. MediaTek Dimensity 7200

4. Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

5. Tensor Google







Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Generation 3

Qualcomm's most recent flagship chipset was the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, unveiled in October last year. Top-tier flagship smartphones have it. The SoC is mighty with its quick processing speeds, enhanced energy economy, and state-of-the-art features. It also has generative AI capabilities, which are becoming more popular and finding their way into gadgets. The chipset guarantees more, including fluid multitasking and an engaging gaming experience.

The CPU is built on a 4-nanometer (nm) process technology, where the smaller nm size signifies improved efficiency and performance. Its core configuration includes one high-performance Kryo Prime core clocked at 3.3 GHz, designed for the most demanding tasks. Additionally, it has three Kryo Performance cores clocked at 3.15 GHz, which offer a balanced mix of performance and efficiency for everyday use. Lastly, four Kryo Efficiency cores are clocked at 2.27 GHz, optimised for efficiently handling background tasks. This sophisticated architecture leads to significantly improved performance and efficiency compared to the previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, enhancing the overall user experience with faster processing speeds and better energy management.

Apple A18 Bionic

The Apple A18 Bionic is the anticipated next-generation mobile processor from Apple, designed to power upcoming iPhone and iPad models. Although Apple hasn't officially announced it, leaks and rumours suggest it will likely be unveiled in September 2024 alongside the iPhone 16 series.

Apple's in-house A-series chipsets have traditionally raised the bar in the processor wars. This is due to the unmatched performance and optimisation they provide. Alongside the iPhone 16 series from the previous year came the A18 Bionic. In addition to its blazing efficiency and speed, it renders visuals with fantastic quality. The A18 Pro, which powers the iPhone 16 Pro versions, can run AAA games on consoles. In addition to all of these features, the A18 Bionic has a Neural Engine chip, which enables sophisticated functions like AR apps, face recognition, and machine learning.

A primary focus for Apple might be advancements in AI capabilities. The A18 Bionic is anticipated to feature a significantly more powerful Neural Engine than the A17 Bionic, enabling faster and more complex on-device AI processing. This will enhance features such as machine learning, image recognition, and other AI-driven functionalities.







MediaTek Dimensity 7200

A typical CPU in mid-range smartphones is the MediaTek Dimensity 7200. The iQOO Z9, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, Vivo V27, and Nothing Phone (2a) are a few of the noteworthy ones. The chipset can deliver strong performance. Additionally, it supports 5G.

The octa-core configuration includes 2x Arm Cortex-A715 cores clocked at up to 2.8 GHz, designed for high-performance tasks, and 6x Arm Cortex-A510 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz, optimised for energy-efficient background operations. This combination provides a balanced approach, ensuring robust performance for demanding applications and extended battery life. Integrating the MediaTek APU 650 enhances AI tasks, supporting features such as AI-powered camera enhancements, facial recognition, and improved voice assistants. This boosts the device's ability to perform complex AI operations efficiently.

5G Connectivity: Supports sub-6GHz 5G networks, providing faster download and upload speeds, essential for modern mobile connectivity.

Display: Compatible with high refresh rate displays (up to 120Hz), offering smoother and more fluid visual experiences.

Camera: Capable of supporting high-resolution cameras (up to 200MP as per MediaTek specifications), with advanced processing capabilities to capture detailed and high-quality images.







Snapdragon 7 Generation 3

This is Qualcomm's most recent mid-range chipset. It takes Generative AI support from the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Android 14 also has Google's Ultra HDR format and Spatial Audio for head tracking. The SoC has an integrated Snapdragon X63 5G modem, making it compatible with 5G technology. It has already been reported that the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 powers the OnePlus Nord CE 4 and the incoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

The performance a user would get out of their smartphone in everyday use determines which processor to choose. Choosing a flagship processor phone for demanding jobs or high-definition gaming makes perfect sense. The majority of chipsets in the top and mid-tier markets currently enable GenAI. Processors from MediaTek and Qualcomm are also used in low-cost phones aimed at consumers with simple needs.







Google Tensor

Google's Pixel phones are a must-have if you use or are an enthusiast for Android phones. This results from Google regularly updating its devices' software with new capabilities. One more cherry on top is a cleaner user interface. The energy efficiency of Google's Tensor chipsets is quite good without sacrificing functionality. The remarkable computational photographic processing that the Pixel phones are renowned for is also made possible by the SoC. Many of these features would be accessible to Pixel devices, with Google leading the AI revolution with its Gemini model. This is because the phones are powered by the Tensor chipset that the search giant uses internally.







Conclusion

As technology advances and customer preferences change, CPUs will play a bigger role in smartphones and related gadgets. The CPU plays a crucial role as customers want more from their devices—faster processing speeds, better multitasking, and increased energy efficiency. Devices with modern CPUs are capable of handling a wide range of complicated applications, from virtual reality and high-definition gaming to complex AI-driven jobs like real-time language translation and professional photography. Furthermore, as 5G connection spreads, there will be greater demand for solid and effective CPUs to handle faster data rates and enable next-generation apps. Thus, CPU technology must continue to advance to satisfy consumers' shifting needs and preferences and maintain the capability, effectiveness, and competitiveness of smartphones and related devices.