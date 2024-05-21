Boult unveils New TWS Gaming Earbuds Starting at Rs 1,199

Boult has introduced two new gaming true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, the Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming, designed to enhance the gaming experience with several impressive features. Both models support dual device connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4 technology, and a Combat Gaming Mode with ultra-low latency of 40ms, ensuring seamless device switching and minimal latency for immersive gameplay.

Advertisment

Pricing and Availability of Boult Z40 and Y1 TWS Earbuds

The Boult Z40 Gaming TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 1,299 and are available in Black Moss, Electric White, and See-through color options. These can be purchased on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official BOULT website.

The Boult Y1 Gaming TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 1,199 and come in Black Metal, Electric Red, and Glacier Blue, featuring Mode Sync LEDs. These are available exclusively on Flipkart and the official BOULT website.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of BOULT, commented on the launch: "With the introduction of our latest gaming TWS, we are excited to expand our product range in the gaming segment, offering gamers premium audio solutions that enhance their gaming experience."

Advertisment

Specifications of Boult Z40 and Y1 TWS Earbuds

The Boult Z40 Gaming TWS earbuds offer up to 60 hours of battery life, RGB lights, and are available in Black Moss and Electric White.

They feature BoomX technology and support AAC and SBC codecs for strong bass and clear audio. Key features include dual device connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4 technology, and Combat Gaming Mode with 40ms latency.

The Z40 also has ZEN Quad Mic ENC technology for noise reduction, touch controls, voice assistant support, and IPX5 water resistance. The earbuds can be managed via the BOULT AMP App on iOS and Android.

The Boult Y1 Gaming TWS earbuds provide 50 hours of playtime and are available in Black Metal, Electric Red, and Glacier Blue with RGB lights. They also feature dual device connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4 technology, and Combat Gaming Mode with 40ms latency.

Additional features include ZEN Quad Mic ENC technology for clear communication, touch controls, voice assistant compatibility, and IPX5 water resistance. These earbuds can be managed through the BOULT AMP App, available for both iOS and Android.