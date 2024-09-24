Buy MacBook Air M1 Under Rs 53000: Best MacBook Air Deal

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale begins for all users on 27 September. The online retailer has revealed sales on Apple computers ahead of the impending holiday season. Customers who take advantage of bank offers, discounts, and other benefits can purchase the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) for less than Rs. 53,000 during the sale. Apple's M1 SoC, which has an eight-core CPU and a seven-core GPU, powers it. Laptops may be purchased for up to 40% less during the Amazon sale. Amazon has also worked with banks for the next sale, offering customers an extra 10 percent off SBI debit and credit card transactions.

Advertisment

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Details

A 13.3-inch LED-backlit IPS display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels and a maximum brightness of 400 nits is included with the MacBook Air (M1, 2020). The M1 chipset from Apple, which has an eight-core CPU and a seven-core GPU along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, powers the base model. It has two Thunderbolt 4 connections, which allow data transfer, DisplayPort, and charging. The laptop also has a 720p FaceTime HD camera and stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos. It is compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6. Higher-end laptop models are available with up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage for those who choose to buy them.

Reasons to buy Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

Advertisment

With its powerful speed and breakthrough M1 CPU from Apple, the MacBook Air is perfect for various applications, including picture and video editing and more demanding workloads. With lightning-fast speeds, users can multitask efficiently, start apps quickly, and easily switch between apps, all of which increase productivity. Long work or study sessions are made possible by the MacBook Air's all-day battery life, which is facilitated by the M1 chip's energy efficiency. Fast charging is also an option for those who need quick power boosts. While True Tone technology adapts the colour temperature to fit ambient illumination for a more comfortable viewing experience, the beautiful Retina display delivers crisp, colourful graphics. Its lightweight, fanless construction, small and portable form, and silent operation make it the perfect partner for on-the-go use. These features allow for distraction-free working.

The MacBook Air, which macOS Big Sur powers, has a simple, user-friendly interface that works seamlessly with other Apple products. A huge library of macOS-specific programs that meet a variety of needs is also accessible through the App Store ecosystem. Because of Apple's extended software support, the MacBook Air is an investment that will last for years because it is kept up to date.

Deal on Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) at Amazon

Advertisment

After its initial release in India for Rs. 92,900, the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) was later raised to Rs. 99,900. Customers may purchase the Apple laptop for Rs. 55,990 with the discount. They can also benefit from up to Rs. 3,000 in bank incentives, which will reduce the price of the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) to as low as Rs. 52,990. Aside from bank bonuses and rebates, purchasers can also profit from exchange offers on the Apple laptop.

Also Read: https://www.pcquest.com/computers-laptops/best-business-laptop-top-rated-laptops-7053566

Advertisment

https://www.pcquest.com/computers-laptops/top-business-laptops-for-professionals-ultimate-guide-6952297

https://www.pcquest.com/computers-laptops/infinix-inbook-air-pro-infinix-set-to-launch-high-performance-laptop-6855279