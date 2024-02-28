ChatGPT Brings AI Power to Your Android Home Screen

ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot, will purportedly include a home-screen widget for Android. The report comes when generative AI tools are seeing significant releases. Google recently released Gemini 1.5, and it is reported that Copilot will become the default assistant on Android. Krutrim, founded by Bhavish Aggarwal, has recently launched a public beta version of its platform. With the widget, OpenAI will improve the app's accessibility.

ChatGPT for Android now features a home screen widget.

Mishaal Rahman, a tipster, supplied information on this development on X (previously known as Twitter). He stated, "ChatGPT for Android now features a home screen widget. The widget includes shortcuts for sending a text/image/voice query and starting chat mode." Notably, this function is currently in beta and has to be available to the public.

Rahman also posted a screenshot of the widget, which reveals additional facts. The home-screen widget appears to be in a 4x2 grid format. For reference, this is the same width as the Google Search widget but twice the height. There is a text section where you can enter queries and prompts and four icons underneath it. These icons allow users to submit an image, click a picture, enable speech input mode, and receive verbal feedback.

The widget allows users to launch the app without taking up the entire screen.

These are the app's most popular features, and unless a user wants to investigate GPTs or use paid services, the widget should suffice. The essential advantage of the widget is that it allows users to launch the app for a brief inquiry without taking up the entire screen. This allows the user to multitask while the response is generated.

Earlier last month, OpenAI introduced a new feature for ChatGPT that adds long-term memory to the AI program. Users can use this function to ask the AI assistant to remember their favourite essay length, writing styles, job location, business ownership, and other details. OpenAI stated that users will have complete control over the feature and can turn memory on or off as desired. While memory is turned off, ChatGPT does not produce or use memory. Users can also use the temporary chat option without memory or history.