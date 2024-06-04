ChatGPT down for several users amidst LS Election 2024 Results day

Many users worldwide are unable to access ChatGPT, OpenAI's popular generative AI chatbot, and users have been complaining on social media about their inability to utilize the service.

It has allegedly tampered with covert attempts to employ AI models to rig the elections in India, claims OpenAI. This report came out just four days before the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, and it is meant to be anticipated in this way.

The report, which was flagged in May, emphasized the activities directed towards Indian polls and stated that the "network was operated by STOIC, a political campaign management firm in Israel." Campaigns using AI for covert operations targeted at swaying public opinion or influencing political outcomes are highlighted in the OpenAI report.

The outage began roughly after 12 PM IST, according to Downdetector, a platform that monitors the online status of different services. Even OpenAI's status page mentions that they are actively looking into the issue and that ChatGPT is inaccessible for certain users. We also tried using the chatbot on an iPhone in the interim. But the outcome was the same as on a desktop.

