Circle to Search Gets Split-Screen Support on Pixel Phones

Circle to Search allegedly suffers from a particular problem with Google Pixel phones. The feature does not appear to work when a user enables split screen mode, which opens two different apps or windows at the same time. According to the source, Google is testing the issue and may soon repair it, allowing users to utilise the feature even while working in split-screen mode. A recent rumour revealed that the tech giant is also developing a function allowing users to take partial screenshots of the selected screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series appears to display the Circle to Search feature even when split-screen.

According to an Android Authority report (via Mishaal Rahman), this problem only occurs on Pixel devices. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series appears to display the Circle to Search feature even when split-screen. During his inquiry, the tipster initially felt the problem was caused by Android's Assist API, on which the feature is built. However, he discovered that this was different.

Google Circle to Search is a visual search engine that employs artificial intelligence (AI) to process the content on the screen.

It then runs it through Google Search to display the results. It can be used to explain a specific word or phrase, determine the cost of a dress, learn more about a famous building, and so on. The capability also allows you to copy a text block on the screen.

The tech giant also intends to expand the feature's capabilities. According to the source, Google is working on adding partial screenshot functionality to the feature. When you choose and highlight an area of the screen, two new options appear: Copy and Share. According to reports, tapping on Copy sends it to the clipboard, which may be modified using any photo editor programme. Share allows users to send it directly to others via compatible third-party apps.

What is the purpose of Circle to Search?

Access to information has become easier because of technologies like Circle to Search, which eliminates the need to jump between several apps or browsers. Users can quickly conduct a Google search by circling, highlighting, scribbling, or pressing on any text, image, or video on the screen. This smart function saves time and improves the user experience by providing contextual search results. For example, if a user circles a restaurant name, Circle to Search detects the context and returns related results such as reviews, directions, or menus. Furthermore, Circle to Search goes beyond basic searches, allowing for more advanced finding options.

What are the benefits of Circle to Search?

The advantages of Circle to Search are numerous, including a faster, more convenient, and seamless search experience. Allowing searches from within any app or activity saves time and effort by reducing the need to transfer between several programmes or re-enter information. This seamless connection promotes a smooth workflow, allowing users to focus on their duties without distractions. Furthermore, Circle to Search encourages further exploration and discovery by offering relevant information based on users' preferences. Whether circling a restaurant name for reviews or highlighting an idea for an AI-powered overview, this tool allows users to go further into subjects of interest, improving their overall digital experience.

Circle to Search is presently accessible on some Android phones but may not be available on all handsets. It is critical to determine whether your phone model supports this feature. Overall, Circle to Search makes looking for information on your phone more straightforward and efficient, allowing you to pursue your interests without leaving the context of your present activity.