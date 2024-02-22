CMF Neckband Pro & Buds Gear India Launch on 5 March

CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds will be released next month as the latest audio items from Nothing's sub-brand. Both of these smartphones will debut alongside the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a, which is set to be released in India and other worldwide countries by the UK startup managed by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei. Prior to their arrival, the business has begun to expose some of the features of the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds: To launch in India on 5 March at 5 pm

According to the company's website, the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds will launch in India on 5 March at 5 pm. The Nothing Phone 2a will be launched in India on the same date. Like the rest of the company's offerings, these products will be available in the country through Flipkart.

CMF Neckband Pro

The CMF Neckband Pro will be the company's first neckband-style headset, with five microphones for AI-assisted noise cancellation during calls. According to the business, the device can provide hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 50dB.

CMF Buds

According to the firm's specs, the CMF Buds will have a 12.4mm driver made of bio fibre and proprietary TPU materials. This TWS headset, like the CMF Neckband Pro, supports ANC. However, details on the feature have yet to be disclosed. The company has also announced that the Nothing X app will support the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds and will have five bass levels accessible via a slider as part of the company's Ultra Bass Technology 2.0.

Earlier this month, the Nothing sub-brand teased the release of the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds, revealing only a portion of the products. The teasers released by the corporation at the time displayed the audio goods in white and silver colours. However, these products are shown as orange on the company's website. We may expect to learn more about these gadgets, including their price and specifications, before they launch on 5 March.