Computex 2024: Acer's TravelMate P Series Raises the Bar for Business Laptops

Even though Computex 2024 doesn't start until next week, firms are revealing their new hardware models ahead of schedule on 4 June. Acer has unveiled new Chromebook Plus Spin variants with up to Intel Core 7 CPUs and MIL-STD 810H certification, new TravelMate laptops with AI capabilities and up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with Intel vPro Enterprise branding. The company has not disclosed its intentions to launch these laptops outside the EMEA and North American regions.

The price of the Acer TravelMate P6 14, Travelmate P4 Series, and Spin Series Chromebook

The starting price of the Acer TravelMate P6 14 is $1,429, or approximately Rs. 1,19,200, while that of the TravelMate P4 Spin 14 is $1,329, or approximately Rs. 1,10,900. The prices of the TravelMate P4 16 and P4 14 are $1,229 (about Rs. 1,02,500) and $949 (approximately Rs. 79,200), respectively. North America will start selling these models in July, and by Q3 2024, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) will follow.

While the Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 and Chromebook Plus Enterprise Spin 514 are priced at $649 (approximately Rs. 54,200) and $749 (about Rs. 62,500), respectively, the recently introduced Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 is priced at $549 (roughly Rs. 45,800). Specific models will be available for purchase in North America in August and in Europe in July.

Specifications of the Acer TravelMate P6 14 and Travelmate P4 Series

Acer has revealed that all but one TravelMate P series devices come with up to 64GB of RAM and Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with Intel graphics. In the meantime, AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 8840U processors with up to AMD Radeon 780M graphics are available for the TravelMate P4 14.

14-inch WQXGA (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED and 14-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS screens are included in the Acer TravelMate P6 14 and TravelMate P4 Spin 14, respectively. The TravelMate P4 14 and P4 16 have WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) resolution on their respective 14- and 16-inch IPS displays.

With a single charge, the laptops' up to 65Wh batteries are supposed to provide up to 14 hours of use. They have multiple Thunderbolt 4, an HDMI 2.0 port, and up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Up to 1GB of NVMe storage is supported.

Specifications of the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin Series

Up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM is included with the Acer Chromebook Plus versions geared at businesses with Intel Core 7 CPUs. Up to 128GB of NVMe storage is available on the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 and Chromebook Plus Enterprise Spin 514, and up to 512GB is available on the Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515.

Acer's 14-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS screen is included on the Spin 514 and Enterprise Spin 514 models, while the Enterprise 515 model has a 15.6-inch full HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display.

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and one HDMI 1.4 port are among the connectivity choices. The business claims all three models have a 53Wh battery lasting up to 10 hours on a single charge.