Connect 2024 Event: Meta's Quest 3, AI, AR glasses, More

With a look into the future of innovation, Meta's Connect 2024 conference is expected to be an essential event in the tech industry. The virtual conference, planned for September 25–26, will allow Meta to present its most recent technology developments and strategic orientation. This year's event will focus on mixed reality headsets and smart glasses, focusing on how Meta intends to incorporate these innovative gadgets into daily life. The conference is expected to showcase these devices' advanced capabilities and their potential to revolutionise our interactions with both digital and physical settings.

Advertisment

Connect 2024 will be held entirely online.

The event will showcase cutting-edge technologies shaping the future.

New mixed-reality headsets and smart glasses are expected to be unveiled.

What to expect at the Connect 2024 Event?

Comprehensive presentations, immersive presentations, and perspectives from influential people in the field are all expected to showcase Meta's vision for the technological future. While the smart glasses segment may dig into augmented reality (AR) capabilities, seamless connection, and improved user experiences, the focus on mixed-reality headsets is expected to investigate developments in immersive experiences, gaming, education, and professional applications.

Advertisment

Gurman stated in his most recent Power On newsletter, "Though much of Meta's presentation will focus on artificial intelligence features, it will also include new mixed-reality headsets and smart glasses, I'm told." People may attend Meta CEO "Mark Zuckerberg as he shares Meta's vision for AI and the metaverse, including Meta's newest product announcements," according to the event page. Sessions delving deeply into mixed reality, artificial intelligence, and other topics are mentioned.

AI, AR glasses, and a new mixed-reality headgear at Meta Connect 2024.

The most significant debut, according to Gurman, will be a sneak peek at Meta's upcoming augmented reality (AR) spectacles. According to reports, the business unveiled Orion, a prototype that "it hopes will be the basis for an eventual AR glasses product."

Advertisment

"This glimpse, which Meta executives have been hyping for weeks, should demonstrate their vision for future computers' direction. Making accurate augmented reality glasses lightweight and comfortable for users to wear all day is difficult. He said all indications currently point to Meta being ahead of Apple, as the company has struggled with its initiatives.

Meta plans to present additional AI-powered software features

It's important to note that Meta is already present in the smart glasses industry, providing non-AR spectacles due to a partnership with Ray-Ban. Meta plans to present additional AI-powered software features for these glasses at the next Connect event, along with updated designs and colour options. It is also said that the corporation is extending the device's sales into new regions.

Advertisment

Meta will introduce a new model of its mixed-reality headset: Quest 3S

"More modestly than the Orion prototype, Meta intends to integrate an augmented reality-like display into smart glasses by the next year. Once AR technology progresses sufficiently, I would anticipate that both of these products will eventually converge," he stated. It's also rumoured that Meta will introduce a new model of its mixed-reality headset, maybe called Quest 3S. It's important to note that Girman admits there have been internal discussions on several names. With the new headset, more people can join the Meta ecosystem as an entry-level gadget. This more affordable version from Meta might retail for $300 or $400, less than the $500 price tag of Quest 3.