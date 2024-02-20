Convert your Handwritten Notes Directly to Digital Notes Using a Pen

With the use of this technology, called XNote, you can now take pen-and-paper notes and instantly reflect them digitally. Enter the XNote smart pen, which even has AI capabilities. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to translate handwritten notes into accurate digital text.

XNote: What is it?

Three components make up the AI-powered smart writing set called XNote: a smartphone app, a unique notebook, and a smart pen. XNote, which is being offered as part of a Kickstarter campaign, attempts to use real-time digitization and AI-driven capabilities to completely transform the conventional note-taking process.

It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to translate handwritten notes into accurate digital text. This makes it simple to share, search for, and update your notes directly from the app. Up to 1000 pages can be internally saved by the smart pen. Your saved notes are synced with the app after you log in. Up to 53 languages are supported, including Chinese, Hindi, English, French, Japanese, Korean, German, and Spanish.

XNote: Features

The notebook pages direct the exact location of the pen so that it can be projected digitally without error. Whenever you write something, it is sent in real-time to the mobile application, where you can find all your notes.

The XNote pen uses regular dot paper, and the dots help the pen track the position of the paper. This, in turn, allows easy digitization, helps to summarize the most important issues, and answers questions that were written on paper.

It even highlights past instances of your written content and helps you collect action points like meetings and other important information.

This is more convenient if you enjoy a pen and efficient text digitization. It preserves your old writings and ensures that the user never forgets something important or overlooks minor details. Imagine being able to ask your notebook questions and get answers instantly.

AI Featured Notes

Thanks to XNote's AI-powered chat and search function, this is now possible. Just talk to your notes and let XNote get the information you need right when you need it.

You can also participate in dynamic chats with the app to take important notes during the conversation. XNote also includes ChatGPT integration, which means you can take polls and turn static pages into interactive ones. The developers say you can ask questions like:

XNote also lets you note down a task and it automatically creates a reminder for you. It uses an AI-powered system to automatically categorize your notes – whether it's book recommendations or food needs. If you have weeks of lectures to cover, XNote can condense the content into compact pages for you too.

If you are worried about notebooks being sold out, developers are selling replacement books at competitive prices. The smart pen also comes with a colored refill with a replacement ballpoint ink.

XNote: Price

The XNote is currently available through a Kickstarter campaign. The early bird deal costs $249, but for a limited time, you can sign up for just $199. XNote AI Premium fee costs $9. You can also get a Lifetime XNote AI Premium subscription for $59.