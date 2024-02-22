Data Centres in India: Powering the Digital Revolution

Data centres are crucial for India's digital growth, ensuring security. With a robust industry marked by rapid growth, job opportunities abound, requiring skilled professionals. This presents a significant chance for upskilling, supported by recommended certifications and career paths for both entry-level and experienced individuals.

India is on the brink of a significant digital revolution, with projections indicating that it could grow into a $1 trillion digital economy by 2030. The country’s digital landscape is rapidly expanding, thanks to an impressive 881 million internet users and a penetration rate close to 48.7%.

A key driver of this growth is the dramatic increase in the volume of digital transactions, which increased from 2,071 crore in FY 2017-18 to 13,462 crore in FY 2022-23 at a CAGR of 45 per cent. Digital payments transactions have reached 11,660 crore in the current Financial year as on 11.12.2023 and is expected to surpass FY 2022-23.

This digital shift is supported by a strong digital infrastructure, strengthened by government initiatives like the Digital India Programme and the BharatNet project. However, this rapid growth also brings with it the challenge of increasing data breaches and cyberattacks. This necessitates strong measures to protect digital assets, and that’s where data centres come into play. They are the backbone of digital security and continuity in this transformative journey.

The Rise of Data Centres in India

Data centres house vital computing systems and related components, and have become the central hub of India’s digital revolution. The swift expansion of data centres across the country is due to a blend of favorable conditions. A thriving consumer market, the rising trend of hybrid work models, government support, and a strong global connectivity framework have all significantly contributed to this growth.

Understanding the crucial role data centres play across various industries, the Indian government has suggested categorizing data centre services as critical infrastructure. This puts them on the same level as essential elements like railways, power plants, and roadways. This proposal has caught the attention of major tech and IT companies, leading to substantial investments in this rapidly growing sector.

A Booming Industry

India’s data centre landscape is experiencing a significant transformation, showing an impressive 10.30% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This rapid growth, expected to reach $6bn in 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 12.2% to reach $ 11bn by 2028 highlights the industry’s strong trajectory. Currently, India hosts 151 data centres, and this number is expected to increase to 195-200 by 2025, demonstrating the rapid expansion taking place.

The heart of this data centre boom lies in the staggering increase in data output. Predictions indicate a massive jump from 59 zettabytes in 2020 to an incredible 175 zettabytes in 2025. This underscores the crucial role data centres play in managing and making use of this massive influx of data.

Job Opportunities and Skills Demand

The burgeoning data centre landscape has catalyzed the creation of a multitude of job opportunities, primarily revolving around roles entailing operations, maintenance, and management. However, this surge in demand for skilled professionals also underscores a pressing reality: the industry faces a substantial demand-supply gap, estimated to reach 35-40% by 2025, particularly within specialized roles like cloud architects and infrastructure architects.

This pronounced gap, while presenting a significant challenge, also signifies an opportune moment for individuals to upskill and contribute meaningfully to India's digital metamorphosis. The industry, being intensely skill-centric, demands expertise encompassing cloud architecture, edge computing, AI, ML, cybersecurity, network engineering, and more.

Skills Needed for the Future

To excel in the data centre industry, one needs a wide range of skills that go beyond traditional IT expertise. Certifications like CDCMP, CCNP Data Centre, or VCP5-DCV are highly valued in this dynamic field. Actively networking within the industry, using platforms like LinkedIn and participating in relevant industry events, can greatly enhance one’s career prospects in this rapidly growing sector.

For those new to IT, starting with entry-level roles such as help desk technicians can provide a solid foundation, offering hands-on experience and a comprehensive understanding of the field. Likewise, experienced professionals looking for a career change can take advantage of numerous available certifications and courses to reskill and secure their future in this flourishing sector.

In conclusion, India’s digital transformation journey relies not just on the spread of digital technologies, but also on effective data management and the role of sturdy data centres. As the country continues its digitization journey, the booming data centre industry acts as both a catalyst for innovation and a source of numerous job opportunities. Embracing this growing sector not only significantly contributes to India’s economic strength, but also enables individuals to flourish in the ever-changing digital landscape.

By Sunil Chemmankotil, Chief Executive Officer, TeamLease Digital