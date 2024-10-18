Diwali Amazon Sale: Up to 70% Off on Brand-New TVs on Amazon

Amazon's much-awaited Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale has begun, offering more than 70% savings on newly announced TVs. You can avail of these discounts and pick tvs from top manufacturers such as Samsung, Sony, and others. If you plan to buy a new TV this holiday season, this sale has very good savings on the most recent models. Customers can browse cutting-edge TVs featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution, OLED screens, smart TV capabilities, and immersive audio technology. Amazon Sale is the right time to invest your money and save a lot. Please review our list and use these fantastic deals before they disappear.
Explore Samsung TVs with up to 62% off on Amazon Sale 2024.
Explore our latest Samsung smart TVs list and replace your old ones. These Samsung models combine the highest picture quality and cutting-edge technology to provide an excellent viewing experience. These freshly released models are discounted during the Amazon Sale: Great Indian Festival Sale.
Save up to 48% on Sony televisions during Amazon's Great Indian Diwali Sale.
Upgrade your home entertainment with Sony's premium televisions, currently up to 48% off during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale. These high-quality Sony TVs offer excellent graphics, brilliant colours, and cutting-edge technologies at unbeatable rates.
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X75L (Black)- Rs 72,990
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L-Rs.75,990
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B-Rs.57,990
Enjoy up to 50% off on LG TVs during the Amazon Sale.
Transform your watching experience with LG's high-quality TVs, available at up to 50% off during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale. Explore a range of models, including 4K resolution, OLED displays, and smart technology.
LG 139 cms (55 inches) Objet Collection LX1 Posé Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLEDevo TV 55LX1QPSA-Rs.1,34,990
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)-Rs.42,990
LG 121 cm (48 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48C2PSA (Black)-Rs.99,499
Save up to 67% on Xiaomi TVs during the Amazon Sale 2024.
Take home a Xiaomi TV for up to 67% off during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale. Xiaomi TVs are known for their elegant designs, smart features, and fantastic value. They offer spectacular 4K resolution and bright screens.
MI 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black)-Rs.65,999
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)-Rs.11,490
Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L50MA-AUIN (Black)-Rs.32,999
Save up to 74% on TCL TVs during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale.
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale offers incredible savings of up to 74% on TCL TVs. TCL provides an excellent selection of smart TVs with brilliant displays, 4K resolution, and advanced features, providing a premium watching experience at an unbeatable price.
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75P71B Pro (Black)-Rs.69,990
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C655 (Black)- Rs.36,990
Save up to 35% on VU TVs during Amazon's Diwali sale.
Upgrade your entertainment with VU TVs for up to 35% off during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale. VU TVs are known for their cutting-edge features, 4K resolution, and immersive sound quality, and they offer amazing watching experiences at affordable costs. Get your bargain now!
Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV 50VIBE24 (Black)-Rs.32,490
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV 55VIBE24 (Black)-Rs.38,490
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 55MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold)-Rs.49,990
Save up to 55% on Acer TVs during the Amazon Sale 2024.
Elevate your home entertainment with Acer TVs at up to 55% down in Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale. Acer TVs provide excellent picture quality, smart features, and stylish designs. Take advantage of these great discounts!
Acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40FDIGU2841AT (Black)-Rs.16,999
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Pro Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV AR32QDXGU2841AT (Black)-Rs.12,999
