DIY iPhone Repair: Apple Now Sells Spare Parts and May Come to India

Apple has started selling replacement components for the iPhone 16 series, enabling customers in the US and a few other nations to fix their own smartphones. By providing authentic replacement parts for the iPhone 16 series, Apple has made a big step toward empowering its customers. Customers now have more freedom and control over the repair process since they can fix their devices. This is a component of the company's continuous effort, which began in 2022, to promote user repairability. This service allows iPhone owners in selected nations to safely execute do-it-yourself (DIY) repairs using official Apple components, even if they are not yet accessible in India.

Advertisment

iPhone Repair: Consumers can fix their devices on their own

Apple wants to encourage sustainability by lowering electrical waste and extending gadget lifespan by making spare parts easily accessible. By allowing consumers to fix their devices on their own instead of depending only on approved service locations, this effort empowers users. Additionally, empowering consumers to do basic repairs at home may lower repair expenses. Apple offers comprehensive repair instructions and specialised tools to aid users, but individuals needing more confidence are urged to seek professional assistance to prevent potential harm. Self-repair, however, necessitates technical knowledge and cautious handling.

iPhone Repair: Apple's self-service repair store

Advertisment

Apple's self-service repair store now offers a variety of replacement parts for iPhone 16 customers. For the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, commonly changed parts, including batteries, cost $99, while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max cost $119. Depending on the model, display replacements are typically more costly, costing between $279 and $379. Replacement camera assemblies also range in price from $169 to $249.

Additionally, Apple is renting out repair tool kits for $49 for seven days. Specialised tools that help safely disassemble the gadget for repairs are included in these packages. In addition to batteries and screens, customers may swap out components such as the TrueDepth camera, which enables Face ID, the rear camera system, the back glass, and the top and bottom speakers. Users can follow the instructions in Apple's repair manuals at every stage of the procedure.

Apple warns that this self-repair option best suits people who are comfortable handling electronics.

Advertisment

Apple warns that this self-repair option is best suited for people comfortable handling electronics because working with parts like batteries has safety hazards, even though it can help consumers save money on repairs. Instructions and safety measures are included in the company's manuals to guarantee that repairs are done correctly. Apple intends to make it simpler for customers to select alternate repair choices by enhancing support for third-party replacement batteries and screens. Furthermore, future do-it-yourself repairs will be able to employ old Apple parts, giving customers more options and lower costs.

DIY iPhone Repair Can Come to India Soon

Although Apple has extended the program to several nations, India has yet to be added. It's worthwhile to monitor Apple's official statements and updates, though. In the future, the corporation might extend the initiative to additional nations, such as India. For now, Indian customers who want to have their iPhones repaired must turn to third-party repair companies or Apple Authorised Service Centers.