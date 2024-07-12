Dreame Launches L10s Pro Ultra Heat with Auto Maintenance

The Dreame L10s Pro Ultra Heat is the company's most recent invention, and it is a well-known worldwide name in smart home cleaning machines. This flagship robot, Hoover and Mop, has powerful cleaning powers, one for all auto maintenance, intelligent identification, and intuitive control. It is made to deliver a worry-free existence. As India's first robot Hoover cleaner with MopExtend technology, the Dreame L10s Pro Ultra Heat raises the bar for home cleaning. With this launch, Dreame hopes to revolutionise house cleaning and raise the bar for home upkeep. During the Dreame Prime Day sale, powerful cleaning robots from Dreame are up to 62% off. Dreame also provides No-cost EMI choices with equal monthly instalments for increased convenience.

With its cutting-edge technology, the Dreame L10s Pro Ultra Heat blends elegance, practicality, and efficiency. The robot's camera outline and the gold finish on the upper portion of the LiDAR dome give it a stylish appearance. Innovative cleaning and maintenance solutions guarantee a smooth, hands-free, and practical cleaning experience by drastically reducing the need for human intervention.

"We understand and cater to the evolving needs of busy customers who rely on technology to simplify their lives," a Dreame spokeswoman said. Convenience and comfort are the main reasons people look to technology; we provide products that satisfy these needs. We go deep into technology to transform our clients' lives at home. Dreame's dedication to providing intelligent, effective, and user-friendly home goods is best demonstrated by the Dreame L10s Pro Ultra Heat. With its high level of automation, this chic robot Hoover and Mop allows users to easily manage their houses and free up more time for leisure.







Features and details: Dreame L10s Pro Ultra Heat

MopExtend Technology:

The only robot Hoover cleaner in India with MopExtend technology, the Dreame L10s Pro Ultra, transforms house cleaning. With the help of this unique innovation, the mop can automatically extend and retract, making it easy to adapt to different cleaning situations. Customers no longer have to be concerned about their hoover getting caught beneath the sofa or crashing into kitchen chairs. This unique technology is used by the L10s Pro Ultra Heat to thoroughly clean skirting boards, uneven corners, and right angles of walls in addition to reaching steps, door cracks, and the legs of tables and chairs.

Enhanced Suction Power:

The L10s Pro Ultra Heat has an improved Vormax system and a suction power of up to 7,000 Pa, which allows it to quickly collect food particles, litter, and pet hair from thick carpets and hardwood floors without creating a lot of noise.

Car Maintenance with One for All:

Because of auto maintenance features, including auto-empty, auto mop self-cleaning, auto mop drying, auto water replenishing, and auto solution refilling, the L10s Pro Ultra Heat requires no human intervention for maintenance. Additionally, TÜV Rheinland has recognised its hot water mop washing, smart mop rewashing, and hot air mop drying capabilities as efficient self-cleaning features for smart home equipment. Using hot water at 58°C to clean the mops helps to remove smells, loosen even the most stubborn stains, and improve the cleaning solution's effectiveness.

CleanGenius Functionality:

The L10s Pro Ultra Heat's CleanGenius feature learns the layout of the user's home, including the type of flooring and where furniture is positioned, and then suggests methods to simplify cleanup. It automatically determines whether deeper cleaning is necessary by adjusting its cleaning strategy based on the amount of debris on the flooring.

Pathfinder Technology:

With the ability to flexibly avoid up to 55+ items, such as shoes, cables, and more, the L10s Pro Ultra Heat can scan the home environment and generate precise maps for navigating around it.







DuoScrub Mopping System:

This system uses pressured and rotational scrubbing to remove debris from sticky flooring. An integrated 80 ml water tank ensures easy automatic water refills for effortless cleaning without any extra work.







Smart Carpet Cleaning Technology:

Utilising the Dreame app, this technology elevates mop heads to 10.5 mm to accommodate low pile carpets, avoids carpets when cleaning floors and does two slower hoover passes to ensure a complete clean. To improve cleaning, you can enhance hoover suction by turning on the intelligent cleaning carpet mode.







Quiet Mode:

With a vacuuming time of up to 220 minutes, users don't have to worry about disturbing their neighbours while cleaning their homes. A sturdy 5200mAh battery packs a powerful punch, charging quickly and providing noiseless cleaning up to 205m² (2206ft²) on a single charge.

In addition to the robot vacuum and mop, users can also obtain the brush roller tricut and water connection kit. The purpose of the roller is to trim hairs so they don't tangle and interfere with the robot's ability to operate correctly. The water kit enables the water tanks to be automatically filled and emptied.







Dreame L10s Pro Ultra Heat's cost and availability

Starting July 11th, the Dreame L10s Pro Ultra Heat will cost Rs 79,999. From 16 July to June 22, 2024, take advantage of the Dreame Prime Day deal by visiting the Dreame India brand store on Amazon and receiving discounts.