Dreame Technology Launches Diverse Range of Smart Vacuum Cleaners in India

Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home technology appliances, announces the launch of its latest range of versatile home cleaning innovations. The new offerings include:

Advertisment

The smart robot vacuum and mop trio – D10 Plus Gen 2, D9 Max Gen 2, and L10 Prime.

The H12 Dual Wet and Dry Vacuum.

The powerful cordless stick vacuums – Mova J10, J20, and J30.

The new range caters to diverse cleaning needs, offering a perfect blend of power, intelligence, and convenience.

The D10 Plus Gen 2, D9 Max Gen 2, and L10 Prime robot vacuums and mops offer advanced navigation, powerful suction, and efficient mopping capabilities for hands-free cleaning. The H12 Dual is a multi-functional marvel that effortlessly tackles dry and wet messes, making it ideal for spills, pet accidents, and general cleaning. To tackle everyday messes with ease, the Mova J10, J20, and J30 cordless stick vacuums provide powerful cleaning performance and flexibility.

Advertisment

All these products will be available on Amazon starting at INR 7,999 from 22 August onwards.

Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame India, stated, "The market for Robot Vacuum cleaners and Dual Wet & Dry Cleaners in India is growing rapidly. We see a significant opportunity to cater to Indian households. At Dreame, we are committed to establishing ourselves as a trusted brand in this space by delivering reliable, innovative products that seamlessly fit our customers' lives. Our new range of vacuum cleaners is designed to make home cleaning effortless, reaffirming our dedication to enhancing everyday living through technology."

Product Specifications:

Advertisment

Robot Vacuum and Mop: L10 Prime, D10 Plus Gen 2 and Dreame D9 Max Gen 2

L10 Prime:

L10 prime is a Self-Cleaning Robot Vacuum and Mop built for the ultimate convenience and cleaning performance. It features advanced dual rotary mop pads that rotate at 180RPM with downward pressure to mop closer to the floor without making noise. After mopping, the mop is raised to 7mm when returning to the base station to keep cleaned floors and rugs dry, where it's cleaned and dried. To get rid of hair, dirt, dust, and debris from carpet, hard flooring, and crevices, a strong 4,000Pa suction and a bristleless rubber brush are combined. Ultrasonic carpet detection allows L10 Prime to identify carpets and rugs accurately, and the LiDAR navigation and an advanced SLAM algorithm generate three separate 3D floor maps to expertly clean and navigate multi-storey spaces skillfully. The Dreamehome app allows users to create virtual boundaries, set no-mop zones, customize cleaning time, and more.

Advertisment

D10 Plus Gen 2:

The D10 Plus is an Auto-Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop with a high-performance motor supplying 6,000Pa* of suction power, swiftly tackling dirt and pet hair on both floors and carpets. The innovative floating rubber brush cleans out pet hair from carpets, making this an ideal choice for pet owners—the 2-in-1 dual-action vacuum and mop for customizable moisture levels while cleaning. The Smart Pathfinder technology avoids obstacles and generates editable maps for thorough coverage. Additionally, its 4L dust bag capacity provides continuous cleaning for up to 90 days, leaving your home pristine and eliminating the need for frequent machine checks. The DreameApp and voice control sync with Alexa, Google and Siri make your cleaning routine more convenient and effortless.

Dreame D9 Max Gen 2:

Advertisment

The D9 Max Gen 2 is an entry-level robot vacuum that can sweep and mop simultaneously. It uses high-precision motion sensors and the Smart Pathfinder technology to navigate different spaces and return to the dock after cleaning. With a powerful 6,000Pa Vormax Suction and four adjustable levels, users can customize cleaning pressure to suit hard floors and carpets. The Carpet Boost feature and an all-rubber floating brush prevent hair from clogging the vacuum, making carpet cleaning more effective and robust.

H12 Dual: Wet and Dry Vacuum

The H12 Dual is a powerful 4-in-1 cleaning wizard that tackles sticky, wet or dry spills and messes on all surfaces, including hard floors, sofas, cars, curtains, and more. With its high-speed brushless motor, the H12 Dual quickly and easily wipes the floor an impressive 520 times per minute*. The smart sensor with advanced dirt and mess detection systems intelligently adjusts settings for deep cleaning, while the 900mL clean water tank and the enhanced edge-to-edge cleaning brush help clean hard-to-reach areas. The user can also switch between different operation modes - The Standard and Turbo Modes offer handheld vacuuming, letting you eliminate all the debris in confined spaces. At the same time, the Auto Mode identifies and adapts to the type of filth for a more complete clean. After self-cleaning with a roller brush, brush scraper and serrated bristles, the brush undergoes hot air drying at 55°C for 30 minutes, reducing the growth of mildew, mold, and unpleasant odors. The H12 Dual comes with a long-lasting 6x4,000mAh battery pack, providing over 30 minutes* of cleaning time for wet and dry cleans and 60 minutes for handheld vacuuming before recharging is required. For added convenience, a large LED display and intelligent voice prompts provide real-time information on cleaning optimization, including remaining battery life, floor cleanliness, and operation status.

Advertisment

Cordless Stick Vacuum: Move J10, J20 and J30

Mova J30:

The Mova J30 features a powerful 450W brushless motor, delivering up to 60 minutes of cleaning time and making it highly effective at picking up dust, dirt, and debris. Because of its built-in water tank and mop pad, which remove dry particles and tough stains from hard floors, can hoover and mop simultaneously. The folding tube allows you to easily reach tight corners and low spaces without the need to bend down, making it more comfortable to clean hard-to-reach areas. The multi-surface brush illuminates dark spots for better visibility, and the switchable nozzles offer specialized tools for various tasks, like removing pet fur from furniture or cleaning crevices and windows. Additionally, the multi-layered filtration system achieves an impressive 97% efficiency rate.

Advertisment

Mova J20:

The Mova J20 features a robust 250W brushless motor that offers up to 50 minutes of cleaning time and a filtration system that cleans dust particles with 97% efficiency. The multi-surface brush is illuminated with LED lights to clean dimly lit spaces, and the folding tube design helps easily clean hard-to-reach spaces on both carpeted and wooden floors.

Mova J10:

The Mova J10 features a 150W brushless motor, offering up to 35 minutes of cleaning time. The crevice nozzle, wide combination tool and foldable tube excel in reaching low-angle spaces and corners. At the same time, the illuminating multi-surface brush head uses LED light to illuminate dim floors and carpets, making cleaning more visible, efficient, and effective. The advanced multi-layer filtration system captures fine dust and particles with up to 97%* efficiency. In tandem, an advanced filter prevents dust from escaping into the air, keeping it inside the dust cup.

Price and availability

The vacuum robots and mops will be available from 22 August on Amazon India. Robot Vacuums and Mops - L10 Prime is priced at Rs. 45.999, D10 Plus Gen 2 at Rs. 39,999, and D9 Max Gen 2 at Rs. 29,999. The H12 Dual Wet and Dry Vacuum is priced at Rs 36,999. Cordless stick vacuums, the Mova J10, J20 and J30, are priced at Rs 7,999, Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively.