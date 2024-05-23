DYNEM building biggest integrated electric cycle gigafactory in India

In 2017, the world's largest phone seller, first started assembling its phones in India. Since then, the company has made significant advancements and is gradually moving its manufacturing to India. India now reportedly produces 20% of its global productions and exports worth $10 billion.

Tech-giant and leading American EV manufacturer are reported to be seeking a site for its $3 billion factory in India. They have been scouting for locations in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

With all critical elements in place, like working population, infrastructure, intellectual capital, and more, India is showing huge manufacturing potential. India is ready to host the 'World's Biggest E-cycle Integrated Gigafactory' named DYNEM.

Spanning across four phases of development and an initial manufacturing capacity of 500,000 e-bikes annually, DYNEM is expected to manufacture EV components like batteries, motors, displays, and chargers in-house starting August 2024. In line with industry 4.0 standards and built on Gen-2 platforms, the gigafactory is slated to amp up production to 4X by the end of its four-year completion.

"DYNEM is strategically poised to serve as a one-stop e-solution for US and European e-bike companies. With advanced battery technology, cutting-edge motor systems, and comprehensive logistical support, we ensure that we meet the expansive needs of these markets with precision and reliability," said Rajib Gangopadhyay, Co-Founder and Corporate Strategist, EMotorad.

India has the least amount of import duties, customs, and tariff for importers from Europe and the USA, which go as low as 0 to 2.5%. DYNEM's potential to allow e-bike companies to find manufacturers with low tariff and legal anti-dumping solutions that give an edge to e-bike companies procuring from India.

DYNEM is a complete e-bike manufacturer that provides drive train solutions, including an initial production capacity of 500,000 e-bikes per year or battery, motor, display and charger to meet the exact requirements and the spares.

DYNEM is set to be the biggest integrated e-bike factory in the world. While most manufacturers produce one component at scale, the combination of all elements and mechanical components of an e-bike makes them poised to gain substantial market share in the global e-bike landscape.