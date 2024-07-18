Dyson Launches high-end OnTrac Headphones with Customizable Ear Cushions

Dyson introduces its second pair of headphones, the high-end OnTrac, featuring customizable ear cushions. Unlike its first unconventional product, the Dyson Zone, which combined air purification with noise-canceling headphones, the new OnTrac focuses solely on customization.

Priced at $499.99, the OnTrac headphones boast replaceable ear cushions and ear cups, allowing users to personalize their look more extensively than other brands. This trend is evident from the variety of accessories people use with Apple’s AirPods Max.

OnTrac Headphones: Price and Features

The core design of the OnTrac, including the headband, pivoting gimbal arms, and joystick controls, remains similar to the Zone. The headband features three sections: two for battery cells on the left and right, and a soft cushion in the middle. The outer caps, however, offer significant customization.

The OnTrac comes in four color options for the headband, with seven different colors for the foam ear cushions and seven styles of outer cups available. These caps can be easily swapped with a twisting motion, and users can mix and match for a variety of combinations. Dyson claims over 2,000 possible color combinations for the outer caps and ear cushions.

Despite the customization focus, Dyson emphasizes the OnTrac's advanced noise cancellation, which uses an eight-microphone system. Users can monitor ambient noise through a companion smartphone app.

The headphones also offer impressive battery life, lasting up to 55 hours of continuous listening, surpassing many competitors but slightly trailing the 60-hour Sennheiser Momentum 4, which also includes active noise cancellation. On-head detection technology pauses music automatically when the headphones are removed.

Audio Features and more

Equipped with 40-millimeter drivers, the OnTrac headphones can reproduce frequencies from 6Hz to 21,000Hz, delivering deep sub-bass and clear highs. They support Bluetooth codecs SBC, AAC, and LDHC for higher-quality wireless audio, though LDHC compatibility is limited to certain phones from Motorola, OnePlus, Nothing, and a few other brands, excluding Samsung and Google devices.

Dyson includes a collapsible carrying case with the OnTrac headphones, which offers limited protection against water and dirt.

Despite its unconventional first attempt with the Zone, Dyson remains committed to the headphone market. The OnTrac headphones, with their emphasis on style customization and advanced features, seem poised to attract a broader audience. However, the ultimate test will be how they perform in terms of sound quality and noise cancellation.