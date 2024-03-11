Elista Launches 6 Budget-Friendly, Energy-Efficient Refrigerators

Elista today announced the introduction of an amazing range of single-door refrigerators, marking their entry into the refrigerator market. With prices starting at Rs. 23,999, the new lineup consists of six state-of-the-art refrigerators that can endure the extreme summer heat. Their capacities range from 190 to 230 liters, and their energy efficiency ratings range from 1-star to 4-star.

Advertisment

Elista's energy-efficient refrigerators prioritize cost and extended lifespan, providing a 10-year compressor guarantee and a 1-year complete warranty for hassle-free, long-lasting performance.

Mr. Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, expressed satisfaction with the launch, stating that it demonstrates the company's dedication to providing top-notch technology products at various price points, catering to the diverse needs of Indian consumers. Manufactured proudly under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the refrigerators come packed with advanced features aimed at surpassing consumer expectations. Elista is confident that this refrigerator line-up will replicate the success of their Smart TV range in the Indian market.

Key Features & Details

Advertisment

Each model boasts unique designs to enhance the ambiance of your kitchen, blending cutting-edge innovation and technological features to revolutionize indoor cooling experiences. The ‘Glass door range’ (Model- EW 2053FR) includes options with a 4-star rating, featuring a copper suction tube and semi-auto defrost type.

These refrigerators offer eco-friendly attributes such as fast-cooling, anti-fungal door gasket, nano healthcare, and rust-resistant metal parts. The Humidity Knob ensures prolonged freshness of edibles by controlling interior humidity. Additionally, the curved clean back enhances the appliance's durability by protecting the condenser tubing.

Internally, glass shelves, a soft crisper basket, and bottle separators ensure easy maintenance and cleanliness. With features like a reciprocating compressor and an overload protector, these refrigerators promise a seamless and superior user experience.

Advertisment

Price and Availability

Tailored for India's climate, Elista's refrigerators maintain an optimal freezer temperature of -19±1°C for freshness, featuring convenient elements like defrost indicators, child locks, and thermostat controls. Available in solid, glittery, and glossy finishes, they offer varied choices ranging from minimalistic door designs to premium graphics.

The Glass door range is available in 190 liters with a 4-star rating at an MRP of Rs. 23,990, while the Solid, Glossy, and Glitter range spans from 190 liters to 230 liters, priced between Rs. 23,999 to 38,999.

Advertisment

Elista boasts an extensive distribution network of over 400 distributors across India. The new range of refrigerators is accessible through the company's website, online channels, and offline via 20,000 outlets nationwide.