Elista Unveils Affordable Range of Smart LED TVs with Coolita OS

Elista, a home appliances, IT, and mobile accessories brand under TeknoDome, has announced the launch of its new 109cm (43”) and 80cm (32”) Smart LED TVs with the most intuitive operating system, Coolita OS. Packed with cutting-edge technologies and user-friendly software, Elista LED-SF43EBA88 and LED-SH32EBA86 Smart TVs are designed to offer the most seamless TV-viewing experience with best-in-class picture quality and sound performance.

Price and availability

The Elista LED-SF43EBA88 and the LED-SH32EBA86 are priced at just an MRP of Rs. 35,990/- and Rs. 17,990, respectively. The new Smart LED TVs are available at all Elista-affiliated retailers and e-commerce platforms with 1-Year warranty. Elista has a robust network of nearly 15,000 retail outlets across India.

Designed to epitomize 'Smarter entertainment for smarter living,' the new LED smart TVs are powered by the intuitive Coolita OS. The operating system offers an extensive library of both global and local content, featuring popular shows and movies to keep you entertained throughout the day.

The Smart TV effortlessly streams content from all popular platforms, including Prime Videos, Sony Liv, Zee5, YouTube, Plex, and Eros Now, among others. With real-time updates and a seamless interface, one can access the latest content worldwide and download additional apps from the built-in App Store, all at no extra cost.

Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, commented, 'We are elated to once again redefine the Smart TV experience for Indian households. Our latest smart TVs will cater to the diverse preferences of today's viewers by offering an expansive selection of both local and international content. By combining this vast content library with top-notch picture quality and immersive sound, we're bringing a premium cinematic experience right into our customers' living rooms, all at an affordable price point. At Elista, we aim to make luxury entertainment accessible to every household."

Specifications

Known for offering cutting-edge technology at affordable prices, Elista has equipped the new Smart LED TVs (SF43EBA88) with A+ grade panels offering Full HD (1920 x 1080p) and HD (1366 x 768p) resolution for crystal clear picture quality. The LED screens on both models are housed in a beautifully crafted frame, further enhancing the visual content with top-tier brightness and color reproduction. Complementing the vivid display on the LED-SF43EBA88 is a 20W sound setup for a deeply immersive audio experience. The Smart TVs feature a lag-free user interface and ensure fast boot times, thanks to a powerful quad-core processor.

The Elista LED-SF43EBA88 and the LED LED-SH32EBA86 Smart TVs offer seamless wireless connectivity with built-in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and screen mirroring capabilities. Both LED Smart TVs are well-equipped with essential physical ports, including 2x HDMI ports, 1x AV input, 2x USB ports, 1x headphone jack, and 1x Ethernet (RJ45) port for versatile connectivity options.

The feature-rich Smart LED TVs are designed for flexible installation, suitable for wall mounting to achieve a modern, streamlined look, or placed on a cabinet using the bundled desktop stand and wall mount at no extra cost. The package is complete with a Smart Remote Controller, two AAA batteries, and a user manual, providing everything needed for a premium viewing experience right out of the box.

Elista is positioned as a key influencer in shaping India's consumer electronics landscape through a commitment to technological advancement and local production capacity. The investment in two cutting-edge manufacturing plants in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, lays the groundwork for significant output, targeting an annual production of 1,000,000 TVs and 1,000,000 LED monitors. These facilities will bolster local manufacturing capabilities and help the company introduce innovative products tailored for both domestic and international markets.