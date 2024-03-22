FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI 99 Launched for Instant Photography

FUJIFILM India announced the newest introduction to the FUJIFILM INSTAX family of analog instant cameras with the debut of its FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI 99 instant on 21 March. The product will be available on www.Instax.in and online retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart, as well as in their retail stores across the country. In addition to the new camera, the INSTAX firm is launching new print films dubbed Photo Slide. Designer films increase photos' visual impact and elegance, raising the client experience to a new level.

Advertisment

The INSTAX MINI 99 is an improved version of the popular INSTAX mini 90 worldwide. It includes new functions that use analogue technology to expand the range of print expressions, such as "Colour Effect Control," which applies lights of various colours directly to a film to produce six different colour expressions, and "Vignette Mode," which reduces exposure around the edges to bring the focus to the centre of each image. INSTAX prints can have distinct expressions dependent on shooting settings, enabling users to express themselves creatively.

Advertisment

The camera body has a leather-like matte texture that is easy to handle, features a classic design with a luxury look, and feels appropriate for a high-end model. The INSTAX MINI 99 camera now has Colour Effect Control and Vignette Mode, which may be paired with Brightness Control via a slider on the side of the camera body for more creative print expressions. The new camera also inherits functionality from the INSTAX MINI 99, such as Landscape/Macro/Indoor modes* 2 for improved image quality, Sports mode* 2 for capturing a fast-moving subject, and a timer for group photographs. Additional light manipulation shooting modes, such as Bulb and Double Exposure, are accessible. On 13 March, Fujifilm announced a revised version of INSTAX UP! to broaden the appeal of INSTAX, including the INSTAX MINI 99. The popular INSTAX smartphone app* 3 enables users to scan and save INSTAX prints for digital conversion. The Album function has been included in this release. Users may curate a collection of scanned INSTAX photographs by theme, offering yet another way to experience INSTAX.

Advertisment

Main features of the INSTAX mini 99

Operability in pursuit of analog usability and classical design with a premium feel. The INSTAX MINI 99 is designed to achieve analog operability, e.g., using the lens ring to adjust power and focal length and the side dial to change light and brightness. The camera body boasts a leather-like matte texture that sits comfortably in the hand. Hammertone coating and coloured text present a classical design with a premium exterior and texture suitable for the high-end model for the INSTAX series of analog instant cameras.

Advertisment

Colour Effect Control involves directly introducing lights of various colours to the film to add colour to a photograph.

The INSTAX MINI 99 camera body has four LED LEDs. When a picture is taken, different coloured lights are immediately applied to the film, as indicated in the Colour Effect Dial settings on the side, resulting in six colour expression variants. The six versions also alter depending on ambient light, subject colour, and other shooting conditions, allowing users to represent each shot moment freely.

Advertisment

Vignette Mode for narrowing the lens opening to adjust light fall-off

Advertisment

Turning on this ModeMode allows users to narrow the lens opening manually to reduce light around the edges and draw attention to the centre of the image for an artistic finish.

Advertisment

Convenient five-step Brightness Control for adjusting image brightness

Use the Brightness Control dial on the side to create a high-key or low-key picture. Brightness can be adjusted in five levels from D- to L+ and combined with Color Effect Control or Vignette Mode to manipulate colour tones and brightness freely.

Diverse shooting modes for a variety of situations

● The INSTAX MINI 99 features Landscape / Macro mode for sharp images according to distance to the subject, Indoor ModeMode for making the background brighter in low-light conditions, and Sports mode suitable for shooting a fast-moving subject.

● The camera has a self-timer, a convenient tool for shooting events or group photos. Depending on the shooting location, the Flash settings can be switched between No Flash, Red Eye Correction, etc.

● Also on offer are Double Exposure mode, in which the shutter can be released twice on a single film for overlapping two images, and Bulb mode to keep the shutter open for a long time, producing mysterious and creative photos with the clever use of light.

● The INSTAX MINI 99 uses a removable rechargeable battery, capable of taking approx. 100 frames per charge. USB Type-C is used as a charging terminal (a charging cable is supplied).

● The camera comes with a bottom grip with a tripod thread* 4, which is used when it needs to be mounted on a tripod. The grip also makes it easy to hold the camera while taking a self-portrait.

● When replacing a film while taking pictures with a tripod, attach the bottom grip to the camera or remove the camera from the tripod.

Price and Availability

The INSTAX MINI 99 instant camera will be sold at a maximum retail price of Rs. 20,999/- and will be available from 4 April on www.instax.in and various online retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart, to name a few, in addition to their huge retail store footprint across the country with over 2000+ stores, which can be found on their website https://www.instax.in/apps/where-to-buy.