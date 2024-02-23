Galaxy Book 4 Series Arrives in India with Intel's Latest Processors

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series was first announced in December 2023, with three models: the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. The South Korean electronics giant has officially introduced the Galaxy Book 4 portfolio in India, which includes a base Galaxy Book 4 360, a Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and a Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 model. The company is yet to confirm the release of the top-of-the-line Ultra model in the country. These Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series laptops, which have Intel Core Ultra processors, are currently available for pre-order and will be ready for purchase later this month.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 pricing and availability in India

In India, the standard Galaxy Book 4 360 starts at Rs. 1,14,990, while the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 begin at Rs. 1,31,990 and Rs. 1,63,990, respectively. The models are available in both Moonstone Grey and Platinum Silver colours.

Samsung is accepting bookings for the Galaxy Book 4 series laptops in India, which began on 12 February. According to the Flipkart website, the models will be available starting 26 February.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 specifications:

The standard Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 has a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED touchscreen, while the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 model has a 16-inch WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X anti-reflective touch display. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro comes in two screen sizes: 14 inches and 16 inches, both with WQXGA+ AMOLED 2X touch-sensitive displays.

The Galaxy Book 4 360 and Galaxy Book 4 Pro versions have two processor options: Intel Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 7, but the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 has only an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU. The base model supports 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, while the Pro variants have 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro has an additional 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM. All three laptops come with either 512GB or 1TB of internal storage.

The Galaxy Book 4 360 and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 have 68Wh and 76Wh batteries, respectively, enabling 65W fast charging. The 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Pro is powered by a 63Wh battery, while the 16-inch model uses a 76Wh cell with 65W charging capabilities.

All Galaxy Book 4 variants feature a 2-megapixel full-HD webcam, dual microphones, and quad speakers. The Galaxy Book 4 laptops come preinstalled with Windows 11 Home OS, and the 360 variants, as the name implies, have 360° hinges.