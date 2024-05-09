Get the Apple iPad 2022 for Rs.34,900

Apple's decision to lower the iPad (2022) price in India is a calculated move. With this change, Apple hopes to keep up its competitive edge and provide customers with more easily accessible iPad options. Apple aims to appeal to a larger audience of customers by modifying the pricing of the iPad (2022), ensuring that its products continue to be appealing options despite changing consumer tastes. Apple reduced the price of the iPad (2022) in India after the introduction of the new iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024) models on Tuesday. Although consumers can already buy the company's current generation iPad for less money, the replacement for the regular iPad, which was introduced in 2022, may appear later this year. The iPad (10th generation) is the company's final model to switch from the proprietary Lightning connector to a USB Type-C interface. An A14 Bionic chip powers it.

iPad (2022) availability and pricing in India

The price of the iPad (10th generation) in India is currently Rs. 34,900 (formerly Rs. 39,900) for the Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage, and Rs. 49,900 (previously Rs. 54,900) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variation. For the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular versions, the 256GB storage capacity is priced at Rs. 49,900 (formerly Rs. 54,900) and Rs. 64,900 (previously Rs. 74,900), respectively.

Customers may now order the iPad (2022) model in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow colorways from Apple's online shop, or they can pick it up in person at Apple BKC and Apple Saket stores.

Apart from the price reduction announced by Apple, registered Apple merchants might also provide extra savings on the iPad (10th generation) model through online and physical channels.

iPad specifications for 2022

Apple released the iPad (10th generation) model in India and other international regions in 2022. The A14 Bionic chip from the corporation, which debuted with the iPhone 12, powers it. The gadget delivers up to 20 percent and up to 10 percent faster CPU and graphics performance, respectively, than the iPad (2021), according to the company.

The iPad (2022) has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (1,640x2,360 pixels) with a maximum brightness of 500 nits. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity (optional) and can be updated to iPadOS 17. It features a 12-megapixel wide-angle back camera that can capture films at up to 4K resolution and a forward-facing 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera for selfies and video chats in landscape mode.