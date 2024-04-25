Is GIGABYTE AORUS CO49DQ Ultimate Gaming Display for a Gaming Beast

GIGABYTE announced the debut of the AORUS CO49DQ, a revolutionary QD-OLED gaming monitor, in India today. Designed to address the needs of current gamers, the AORUS CO49DQ provides unsurpassed immersion and performance, ensuring a great gaming and multitasking experience. The GIGABYTE AORUS CO49DQ gaming beast has a 49-inch extra-wide curved QD-OLED display that offers gamers an immersive viewing experience like none before.

Advertisment

GIGABYTE AORUS CO49DQ: Price and Availability

Starting at INR 129,000, the monitor will be available online and at authorised GIGABYTE dealerships nationwide beginning 31 April 2024. GIGABYTE, a global leader in the PC component and laptop market, has announced the debut of the AORUS CO49DQ, a revolutionary QD-OLED gaming monitor, in India. Designed to address the needs of current gamers, the AORUS CO49DQ provides unsurpassed immersion and performance, ensuring a great gaming and multitasking experience. The AORUS CO49DQ has a 49-inch extra-wide curved QD-OLED display that offers gamers an immersive viewing experience. Starting at INR 129,000, the monitor will be available online and at authorised GIGABYTE dealerships nationwide beginning 31 April 2024.

GIGABYTE: Company's take

Advertisment

"India has always been a significant market for us. We are excited to introduce the AORUS CO49DQ QD-OLED gaming beast monitor in India. We designed this monitor considering the needs of gamers, creators, and professionals who need large-screen real estate to work. With the increasing demand for AI and OLED technology, GIGABYTE is committed to meeting customers' requirements by offering state-of-the-art technology and robust support and service to enhance the customer experience with a 5120x1440 curved OLED monitor. This monitor offers expansive screen space, eliminating the need for multiple monitors, and provides an immersive gaming experience like never before. Gamers and editors will benefit from rich colours, high contrast, deep blacks, a wide viewing angle, low power consumption, and fast response times for action-packed scenes. Additionally, the OLED Care feature runs AI-based presets seamlessly in the background with minimal interference." said Supriya Gawde Mankame, the Assistant General Manager at GIGABYTE India.

AORUS CO49DQ gaming monitor: Features

The AORUS CO49DQ gaming beast features a 5120 x 1440p Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD) display with a 32:9 aspect ratio. The AORUS CO49DQ Gaming monitor features a 10-bit display with 99% DCI-P3 colour space, providing a wider range of colour graduations and more accuracy. The ultrawide screen is built for gaming and productivity tasks such as video editing, content creation, and multitasking, with equal screen space of two 16:9 screens and a 27-inch screen size. The ultra-wide 1800R radius curved screen reduces annoying screen edges and increases immersion while improving ergonomics for extended gaming sessions.

Advertisment

The AORUS CO49DQ 49-inch display features a high 144Hz refresh rate, an ultra-fast 0.03ms reaction time (GtG), and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, making it ideal for fast-paced gaming. In terms of colour accuracy and quality, the monitor shines with a 10-bit colour depth, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and meets the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 standard, making it suitable not only for gaming but also for professional tasks such as video and music editing, where colour precision is critical.

Other features include an exclusive KVM switch, which allows you to swiftly switch between several devices using the same keyboard and mouse. The feature complements the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) modes. The display also includes two HDMI 2.1 and one DisplayPort 1.4 connector. To eliminate cable clutter, the monitor consists of two five-watt speakers and a built-in power source (72W AC power input) rather than an external brick. GIGABYTE also provides a 3-year guarantee that covers any panel burn-in for its complete series of QD-OLED gaming monitors, including the AORUS CO49DQ model.