Gmail Will Start Detecting Spam Emails from April 2024

Google's efforts to lessen the quantity of spam that consumers get are being tackled with stiff penalties for bulk email senders. Senders of bulk emails, in particular, may see an increase in the frequency of email rejections until they begin adhering to Google's new regulations, which mandate that they authenticate their communications and deliver them only to recipients who have requested to receive them.

"You shouldn't have to jump through hoops to stop receiving unwanted messages from a particular email sender," Google stated in a blog post published in October of last year when it implemented the limitations on bulk senders. One-click should be sufficient. Therefore, we're requiring big senders to execute unsubscription requests within two days and to enable Gmail users to unsubscribe from commercial email with just one click."

How does Gmail deal with bulk spamming?

Gmail's updated spam policy prevents bulk senders (who send 5000 emails per day) from sending too many emails to users. The new rules require mass senders to authenticate outgoing emails and avoid sending unsolicited or unsolicited emails, Forbes reports.

The guidelines also state that by June 2024 bulk senders must implement a one-click unsubscribe button for all commercial and promotional emails. The unsubscribe button must be visible in the content of the message and commercial senders must process these requests within two days.

Google's New Bulk Sender Policy

Google now says that starting this month, bulk senders who don't meet the company's standards and senders will receive temporary failures. However, these temporary errors are limited to a small percentage of non-compliant traffic and are intended to help senders identify traffic that does not conform to Google's standards.

Google announced that it has begun rejecting non-compliant email traffic since April and this percentage is gradually increasing and noted the change on the support page. In April 2024, we will begin rejecting a percentage of non-compliant email traffic and gradually increase the rejection rate. For example, if 75% of a sender's traffic meets our criteria, we start rejecting the remaining 25% of traffic that does not meet the criteria.

According to Google, requiring bulk senders to authenticate their emails closes "loopholes exploited by attackers." In other words, it makes it much more likely that you can trust that the email came from a legitimate source and reduces the risk of becoming a victim of a phishing scam.