Google Officially Renames Bard to Gemini: Access Gemini Advanced with Google One AI Premium Plan

Google recently revealed that Gemini, a potent AI tool accessible to anyone worldwide, was the new name for its chatbot, Bard. According to the software business, users of the Gemini Pro 1.0 model may now communicate with it in over 40 languages across more than 230 countries and territories.

What is Gemini Advanced?

Gemini Advanced is now part of the all-new Google One AI Premium suite, priced at $19.99 per month, starting with a two-month free trial. This premium package not only includes access to Google AI and its latest improvements but also the benefits of the current Google One Premium contract, which offers users 2 TB of storage space.

Additionally, AI Premium subscribers can expect Gemini to integrate with several Google apps, including Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and more (formerly known as Duet AI), as mentioned in a recent Google blog.

Google Mobile Apps for Gemini

To improve the mobile experience, Google has introduced a new app for Gemini and Gemini Advanced devices, available on Android and the Google app on iOS. This mobile-friendly version allows users to type, speak, or add images for various assistance on the go. Examples include taking a picture of a flat tire for directions or creating a custom picture for a dinner invitation.

While the Android app for Gemini is already available, iOS users can expect to access Gemini directly from the Google app in the coming weeks.

What is Google One Premium?

Users must have a Google account to use Gemini Pro. Existing Google One subscribers can upgrade to the new plan, which includes the use of chat. According to a WIRED report, upgrading to the paid version of Gemini requires signing in to your Google Account, visiting the Gemini chatbot homepage, tapping the hamburger icon in the upper left corner, and clicking the "Upgrade Gemini Advanced" button.

This redirects users to the Google One subscription page. The AI ​​Premium plan costs $20 per month, and Google offers a two-month free trial for those who want to explore its features. After the update, users may refresh their browser tab to see Gemini Advanced as the default experience for their new chat, as reported.