Google Pixel 8 Tops Best Smartphone Category at MWC 2024

The Google Pixel 8 series was named the best smartphone of 2023 at MWC.

This marks the first time a Google Pixel phone has received the award.

The Pixel 8 series overcame competition such as the iPhone 15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23.

The Google Pixel 8 series was named the best smartphone of 2023 at MWC. This flagship series received the prize for outstanding performance, creativity, and leadership. The Pixel 8 outperformed other candidates, including the iPhone 15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 series, to take the top place.

The award was presented during the Global Mobile Awards ceremony during the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024), which was organized by GSMA.

This is an annual event that rewards technological achievements in a variety of categories, including "Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough" and "Best Mobile Network Infrastructure." In the "Device" category, Google won the "Best Smartphone" accolades.

What criteria were used to determine that the Google Pixel 8 was the best smartphone of the year?

GSMA states the prize criteria: "The Best Smartphone Award recognizes outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership as judged by leading independent analysts, journalists and influencers for smartphones that are available on the market from January 2023 to December 2023."

The Pixel 8 series beat out other strong contenders for the best smartphone of 2023, including the iPhone 15 Pro series, the OnePlus Open, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. 5.

Sharing the big win, Google VP of Devices and Services Rick Osterloh took to Twitter/now X and wrote: "Great to see the Pixel 8 win another big Phone of the Year Award at MWC! @madebygoogle! Thanks to all Pixel community for helping us get there, and kudos to our team for their great success."

Interestingly, the Google Pixel 8 series drew attention last year with new updates and AI innovations. Powered by Google's latest Tensor G3 chip, the series offers an Android experience, a powerful camera that delivers stunning photo and video quality, and gaming tools. The phone has been hailed as one of the best for everyday tasks and short gaming sessions.

Apple 14 Pro was the best phone at MWC 2023

Also, Google is said to be poised to hit a big milestone this year with the Pixel 8. A total of 10 million devices are set to ship in 2023 and for the first time this year, the Google Pixel managed to win the best smartphone title. Last year, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro was recognized as the best, and the following year, the iPhone 13 Pro Max won.

In 2021, the Galaxy S21 Ultra was named the greatest phone. Even the Pixel 6 Pro reached the 2021 Favorites list, while the Pixel 3's Night Sight function received a GSMA award for "disruptive device innovation" in 2019.