Google Unveils Gemma an Open-Model AI Chatbot

Google DeepMind has introduced Gemma, a groundbreaking invention that represents the company's newest advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Gemma is an important development for the field of open AI models, coming soon after the release of Gemini Pro 1.5 Pro.

The CEO of Alphabet and Google, Sundar Pichai, announced the launch of Gemma on the X platform, calling it "a family of lightweight, state-of-the-art open models for their class built from the same technology used to create the Gemini models."

What is Google Gemma?

Google announced Gemma in two different versions: Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B, both of which have pre-trained and verified models. Google claims both variants share key elements and infrastructure components with the Gemini models. The main goal of Gemma's development is to provide developers and researchers with the tools they need for responsible AI development.

How does it help developers?

The new AI chat offers integration with many tools commonly used by Google Cloud developers , including Colabi and Kaggle. notebooks . It also supports popular frameworks such as JAX, PyTorch, Keras 3.0, and Hugging Face Transformers. Google emphasizes that Gemma's versatility allows it to run on various platforms, from laptops and desktops to Google's cloud infrastructure.

How will it be used?

Highlighting its efficiency, Google claims that Gemma significantly outperforms larger models in key benchmarks while maintaining the company's strict security standards and responsible results.

Together with Vertex AI, Gemma opens the possibility for developers to build creative AI applications adapted for light tasks such as text generation, summary, and QandA. In addition, it serves real-time generative AI use cases that require low latency.

To further improve Gemma's performance, Google partnered with Nvidia to optimize its compatibility with NVIDIA GPUs. Developers interested in exploring Gemma can begin their journey today using Google Cloud Services in the Vertex AI and GKE environments.