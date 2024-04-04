Google's Android 15 Satellite Messaging Leaks

Google is presently developing Android 15, the next edition of the Android operating system. The new OS is expected to have a slew of new features. However, one element stands out: satellite connectivity. Google is preparing to allow Android users to connect to contacts via satellite, similar to how iPhones do. While satellite calls have been theorised about, a recent rumour claims that Google is also exploring offering satellite message capabilities.

According to 9to5Google, recent insights into the beta version reveal fascinating facts regarding this new feature in Android 15 that offers a communication lifeline for users in rural regions or during crises, allowing users to stay connected even when there are no cellular or Wi-Fi connections.

To transmit and receive messages, users must first have an unobstructed view of the sky.

Google's Android 15 study decodes the code in the beta version (20240329_01_RC00), providing critical insights into how satellite communications may function. To transmit and receive messages, users must first have an unobstructed view of the sky, emphasising the need for a direct satellite connection. Messages will also most likely be confined to text-only format due to the inherent constraints of satellite connection capacity.

However, the most intriguing aspect of this function is the capacity to message "anyone" using it. Unlike Apple's satellite SOS option, which is only available to emergency responders and has limited information exchange, Google's Android 15 concept appears to involve two-way chat with any contact on your phone. This is in line with the capabilities of Garmin, a possible project partner.

Android 15 also has a system notification that alerts users.

According to the source, Android 15 also has a system notification that alerts users when they are "Auto-connected to satellite," a fast shortcut to launch Messages and a dedicated satellite symbol in the status bar for easy identification.

While iPhone users may already interact with emergency responders and disclose their whereabouts using Find My, the ability to directly message any contact on Android, including emergency services, represents a substantial improvement in smartphone communication.

Google has not publicly announced the final features or partnering firms, but early indications from the beta paint a promising picture.

The potential consequences of satellite messaging are far-reaching, especially for users in distant places with limited or no access to traditional communication networks. This capability might be handy in various situations, such as calling for aid in an emergency or keeping connected in locations with weak network coverage.

However, it should be noted that features identified in beta versions may only sometimes make it into the final release. Nonetheless, whispers, conjectures, and facts from developer betas suggest some intriguing possibilities. With Android 15 on the horizon, Google's Android 15 is set to transform mobile communication by providing new levels of connectivity even beyond the reach of cellular towers.