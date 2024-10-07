Google's new Theft detection lock will now save your stolen phone data

Google has introduced a new Theft Detection Lock, making Android smartphones more secure in the event of theft. While it doesn’t offer physical protection, this feature ensures that if your phone is stolen, your personal data will remain safe and the device becomes practically useless to the thief.

Currently being rolled out to Android users in the US, the feature was first noticed on the Xiaomi 14T Pro and reported by tech expert Mishaal Rahman on Threads. Google is releasing three key anti-theft features: the theft detection lock, offline device lock, and remote lock.

How will the theft detection work?

The theft detection lock is powered by a machine learning model that can sense when a phone is forcefully taken from its user, such as when a thief grabs it and runs off. As soon as the theft is detected, the phone automatically locks itself, preventing the thief from accessing any personal data.

Additionally, the offline device lock feature kicks in if the thief attempts to disable the phone's internet connection for an extended time. In such cases, the phone will remain locked, safeguarding the user’s data. Furthermore, the remote lock option allows users to lock their stolen phones remotely via the Find My Device manager, ensuring they retain control over the phone’s data even after it's lost.

These features have been in beta testing since August and will soon be available on all compatible Android devices. To access them, users should go to Settings > Google > Google Services on their phones, ensuring their devices have the latest version of Google Play services to benefit from these enhanced anti-theft protections.

With these new tools, Google aims to give users peace of mind, knowing their personal information will be protected even if their phone falls into the wrong hands.