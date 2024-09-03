GoPro Hero 13 Black: Launch event scheduled for 4 September

There is now an official debut date for the GoPro Hero 13 Black, the replacement for the GoPro Hero 12 Black from last year. The GoPro stable will release two action cameras this year. September 2023 saw the launch of the Hero 12 Black in India. The official launch date for GoPro's two new action cameras has been disclosed. The GoPro Hero 13 Black is anticipated to be one of them, while a more miniature camera seems to be the other. Concurrently, a video showing the Hero 13 Black in action has surfaced online.

GoPro Hero Introduces New Cameras

GoPro revealed a launch event scheduled for 4 September at 6 am PT (6:30 am IST) in an X post. The company did not confirm the rumoured cameras' names, but a video connected to the post hinted at the design of two new action cameras. Based on the teaser, we may presume that one is the GoPro Hero 13 Black, while the other seems to be a more compact action camera, possibly a little one. A banner on the official GoPro website also confirms the announcement of two new cameras. The latest action cameras will launch in India on the same day, according to another promotional banner that surfaced on the gppro.in website. A strong action camera with several functions for recording your travels is the GoPro Hero 13 Black.

Here are five strong arguments in favour of buying it:

Outstanding Image Quality

The Hero 13 Black has a more extensive dynamic range, better low-light performance, and enhanced image stabilisation. This guarantees that your video looks excellent and records every little detail.

Versatile Shooting Modes

You can quickly shoot beautiful time-lapse films, slow-motion scenes, and night photos with settings like HyperSmooth 6.0, TimeWarp 3.0, and Night Effect.

Robust and Waterproof Construction

Designed to survive harsh weather conditions, the Hero 13 Black is waterproof to a depth of 33 feet (10 meters).

Simple Touchscreen Interface

Using the touchscreen display to browse menus, change settings, and see your photos is a breeze.

Expandability

You may tailor your setup to meet specific requirements by using the Hero 13 Black with various attachments, such as lenses, microphones, and underwater housings.

GoPro Hero 13 Black: Expected Features and Design

A tipster, Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News), posted a video showing the GoPro Hero 13 Black in action. It displays the camera with the "13 Black" label beside the sensor. The "13 Black" branding and the power/mode button are on the right edge of the camera. According to earlier reports, the GoPro Hero 13 Black is expected to keep the same camera and recording features as the Hero 12 Black model. A 27-megapixel sensor can record in 4K and 5.3K resolutions at 60 and 120 frames per second (FPS). The camera might have the same HDR capabilities and HyperSmooth 6.0 image stabilisation as the current model. The GoPro Hero 13 Black is anticipated to have a bigger 1,900mAh battery. The Hero 12 Black is notable for having a 1,720mAh capacity. The alleged Hero 13 Black is expected to come with an ultra-wide and macro lens, a Floaty attachment, and a protective sleeve as add-ons.