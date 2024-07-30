Guide to know Gemini's biggest updates so far

Every day, more users tend to leverage Gemini to boost productivity, creativity, and curiosity, and that is how Google's update enhances Gemini’s ability to assist you in the most effective ways.
Access to Gemini 1.5 Flash in the Free Version
You can now access Gemini 1.5 Flash in the unpaid version, offering quicker and more helpful responses. Google is also introducing a new feature to address hallucinations and expanding Gemini for Teens experience and mobile app availability.
Faster, Smarter Responses with 1.5 Flash
One of the primary reasons people enjoy using Gemini is its ability to save time. Whether crafting a compelling email or debugging tricky code, fast and high-quality responses are crucial. With today’s upgrade to Gemini 1.5 Flash, the free-tier experience has improved significantly. Users will notice enhanced quality and reduced latency, with remarkable improvements in reasoning and image understanding.
The company is also expanding Gemini’s context window to 32K tokens, allowing for longer and more complex interactions, all free of charge. To maximize the larger context window, we will soon introduce the ability to upload files via Google Drive or directly from your device, a feature previously available in Gemini Advanced.
This will enable users to upload documents like an economics study guide and request Gemini to generate practice questions. Gemini will also be able to analyze data files, uncover insights, and create visualizations through charts and graphics.
Additionally, Gemini 1.5 Flash is now available to all users on both web and mobile platforms, supporting over 40 languages and being accessible in more than 230 countries and territories.
Related Content Within Gemini’s Responses
Users enjoy exploring new topics with Gemini as their research partner so Google has now displayed links to related content for fact-seeking prompts in Gemini, continuing our efforts to reduce hallucinations and facilitate deeper exploration of relevant websites.
Further, for English language prompts in select countries, you can access additional information on topics directly within Gemini’s responses. Simply click on the chip at the end of a paragraph to see websites where you can learn more. This feature isn’t limited to websites; if Gemini’s response references information found using the Gmail extension, you’ll also see inline links to relevant emails.
In addition to related content links, Gemini’s double-check feature verifies responses by using Google Search to highlight corroborated or contradicted statements. For information that is contradicted, users can easily delve deeper to verify its accuracy themselves.
Expanded Availability of Gemini Features
Google is gradually rolling out Gemini in Google Messages to the European Economic Area (EEA), UK, and Switzerland, with support for new languages such as French, Polish, and Spanish. Simply click the "Start chat" button in Messages and select Gemini to brainstorm ideas, plan trips, and more without leaving the Google Messages app.
Expanded Access to Gemini for Teens
Soon, Google will expand Gemini access to teens in more than 40 languages. Teens who meet the age requirement to manage their Google Account can use Gemini to better understand school subjects, prepare for college, or get help with creative projects..