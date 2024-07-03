Guinness World Record Holder Coocaa Unveils Y73 Pro QLED+ TVs

3 July 2024, New Delhi - Under the Skyworth name, Coocaa is a well-known brand that proudly presents its new Y73 Pro QLED+ TV series to the Indian market. Coocaa is renowned for offering reasonably priced, high-quality technology. The company sold over 46,000 units in one day, setting a Guinness World Record. Their newest QLED+ TVs, which come in 43- and 65-inch versions, promise to revolutionise home entertainment with their cutting-edge capabilities and sophisticated features.

The new Coocaa Y73 Pro QLED+ TVs use cutting-edge QLED+ technology to outperform conventional QLED.

They provide outstanding colour accuracy and brightness for an engaging viewing experience by utilising a broad colour gamut backlight and an inventive quantum dot construction. The next-generation QD-DP (Quantum Dot-Diffusion Plate) structure, which combines a diffusion plate and quantum dot film for improved durability and light transmission, highlights the environmentally friendly design. The Y73 Pro's matte screen, which reduces reflected light and reflections to lessen eye strain, ensures a comfortable viewing experience. With its cutting-edge eye care technology, it reduces hazardous blue light levels and gets rid of screen flicker. Its TUV Rheinland certification guarantees that viewers are protected even during prolonged use.

Coocaa Y73 Pro QLED+ TVs: Features

With support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, the Y73 Pro enhances entertainment for movie buffs and audiophiles by enabling breathtaking brightness, brilliant colours, finely detailed shadows, and a lifelike soundscape. The Chameleon Extreme AI PQ Engine optimises every pixel for unparalleled colour accuracy, sharpness, and clarity. It also dynamically modifies backlight levels to provide a continuously breathtaking viewing experience. Its integrated 40W speakers, compatible with DTS and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, and Game Mode, which has a refresh rate of 60 Hz, were designed with gamers in mind. The extra features include support for Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and the unique Find My Remote capability. With the help of Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HLG for superb image quality, Filmmaker Mode guarantees correct colour reproduction. At the same time, Boundless Screen 4.0 design optimises screen area for a fully immersive experience.

Coocaa Y73 Pro QLED+ TVs: Company's overview

"We're thrilled to introduce these TVs to India," said Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Skyworth India Electronics Private Limited, expressing his excitement for the introduction. They highlight our state-of-the-art QLED+ technology with Dolby improvements

and a host of other cutting-edge features, such as a matte display, which is a feature that is exclusive to very few companies on the market. By reducing reflected light, our unique matte technology minimises reflections and decreases eye strain, making for a more comfortable and immersive viewing experience.

Our goal in using this technology is to provide an aesthetically pleasing, health-conscious, and user-friendly viewing experience. We strive to give our customers peace of mind with flexible payment choices, a nationwide service network, and convenient 3, 6, or 9-month instalment plans (No-cost EMI) with over 350 service centres throughout India. We believe the Coocaa Y73 Pro QLED+ TVs will raise the bar for in-home entertainment in India.

Coocaa Y73 Pro QLED+ TVs: Price and Availability

The Y73Pro QLED+ TVs from Coocaa will only be available on Flipkart. 43Y73 Pro and 65Y73 Pro have launch prices of Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively. This is a limited-time deal. A domestic one-year guarantee covers these two models. In addition, the Coocaa 55Y73 Pro is scheduled for release in August 2024.

Please visit this link for additional information: https://bit.ly/3VJbfPd