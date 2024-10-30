Hack Apple Intelligence Servers and win Rs 8 Crore: AI is Here

With iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 updates, Apple has officially released its initial Apple Intelligence (AI) features. After Apple's introduction at WWDC in June, these improvements enable AI on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. With the recent release of its eagerly awaited Apple Intelligence platform, Apple has expanded its bug bounty program significantly. In a bold move to safeguard its AI-powered infrastructure, Apple rewards anyone who can successfully breach the Apple Intelligence servers with $1 million (more than Rs 8 crore). Before the service is made available to the general public, this program seeks to identify any potential weaknesses. With the introduction of iOS 18.1, Apple Intelligence, first introduced at WWDC 2024, became publicly available to the general public. Several cutting-edge AI capabilities, including enhanced Siri, more stringent privacy controls, and safe on-device AI processing, are anticipated to be delivered on the platform.

Apple is taking proactive measures to ensure that its infrastructure, particularly the Private Cloud computing (PCC) system, is resilient to cyber threats in light of the growing worries about AI misuse and the need for strong privacy.

New capabilities from Apple Intelligence are intended to enhance the user experience on all Apple devices. Improved Siri, writing aids, email management, notification summaries, and photo cleanup are among the AI-powered features. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, claims that these functionalities expand on years of AI and machine learning advancements. The objective is to give people an intuitive personal intelligence system with a heavy emphasis on privacy.

Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhones

Every iPhone will not support Apple Intelligence. Only the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 series may use the features. If you own one of these models, the iOS 18.1 update gives you access to the new AI features.

What can Apple Intelligence do?

Writing Tools for the Whole System: These tools work with iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. They assist users with text rewriting, proofreading, and summarization in third-party platforms and applications such as Mail, Messages, and Notes. Users can change the tone of their work using the AI-powered Rewrite tool, making it more formal, concise, or approachable. Text can also be summarised into lists, bullet points, or paragraphs.

New Siri: When Siri is turned on on iPhones, iPads, or in CarPlay, it now has a glowing light surrounding the screen. For easy access on a Mac, Siri can be positioned anywhere on the desktop. Users can easily switch between text and voice and type or talk to Siri. Additionally, Siri may now remember context across inquiries and respond to additional questions about Apple.

Improved Photos App: Apple Intelligence boosts the Photos app by enabling users to look for photos using natural language. While maintaining the original moment, the new Clean Up tool assists in eliminating distractions from photographs. Additionally, users only need to type a description of what they want to produce bespoke videos.

Apple Intelligence also enhances communications with Priority Messages, which summarises lengthy or stacked notifications, particularly in group chats. It helps users maintain focus and prioritises important messages. Users can also record, transcribe, and summarise audio in the Notes and Phone apps; summaries are accessible following calls.

Note: In order to use Apple Intelligence in India, you will need to switch your location to the US. It will arrive in India sometime in April 2025.