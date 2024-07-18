Hisense's 2024 Smart TV: Brings Mini LED, Google TV, and More to India

Leading appliances and consumer electronics manufacturer Hisense has launched its new line of smart TVs for 2024. With their cutting-edge portfolio, these products set new standards and feature elegant designs that elevate them to a luxury lifestyle. This collection includes the Q7N, U7N, U6N Pro, and E68N models. They have cutting-edge features like Mini LED, Full Array Local Dimming, Quantum Dot colour, Dolby Vision, and Atmos to produce breathtaking images, fluid motion, and excellent audio. This series offers various models and sizes to accommodate different personal tastes and give every viewer a choice.

Hisense has cemented its status as a game-changer in the premium television market by ranking No. 2 in global TV shipments and first in the world for 100-inch TVs.

"Innovation that empowers every user is our driving force at Hisense," declared Mr Pankaj Rana, CEO of Hisense India. "With the integration of AI and user-centric features, our new 2024 TV range surpasses conventional criteria, providing a genuinely immersive experience. This range demonstrates our dedication to democratising high-end technology and revolutionising home entertainment."

Hisense U7N and Q7N

The Hisense Q7N and U7N represent technological advances in television, offering ultra-premium features that produce an engaging atmosphere for big-screen entertainment. These models' incredibly thin, bezel-free designs provide a lifelike viewing experience.

With its QLED technology and IMAX certification*, the Q7N brings the sound and visuals of a movie theatre into your own home. Additionally, it runs on the quick, simple, and safe VIDAA operating system. The 55, 65, 85, and 100*-inch Q7N screens are perfect for individuals who want a viewing experience larger than life.

The U7N offers a vivid visual experience by precisely controlling lighting through Mini LED technology. It has a brightness of 1200+ nits, full array local dimming, and Quantum Dot colour technology. 55 and 65 inches are available. The VIDAA operating system, which offers improved artificial intelligence, a user-friendly interface, and universal search capabilities, is included with both models and provides an intelligent and practical watching experience. The subwoofers and high-end voice remote add powerful sound to any scene.

The Hisense U6N Pro

To improve the watching experience, the Hisense U6N Pro has cutting-edge technology and high-end features. The U6N Pro, which comes in 55 and 65-inch sizes, boasts Full Array Local Dimming, AI Sports Mode, Game Mode Plus (ALLM and VRR), Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Mini LED technology to deliver vibrant images, crystal-clear audio, seamless gameplay, and sports settings that are optimised. The U6N Pro is a dependable option in the high-end TV market since it blends a sophisticated appearance with helpful functionality.

The Hisense E68N

The 4K Google TV Hisense E68N is made to improve regular watching occasions. The E68N has Far Field Voice Control, Game Mode Plus (ALLM and VRR), and Dolby Vision for easy navigation. It is compatible with Google Assistant and comes in 43 and 55-inch sizes, making it simple for users to locate and access information.

Price and Availability

Customers can take advantage of discounted introductory prices for a short time starting on 19 July. Starting at Rs 53,999, Amazon will be the only place to purchase the Q7N, while Flipkart will be the only place to buy the U6N Pro, with a starting price of Rs 59,999. Amazon and Flipkart will offer the remaining models. The price of the 55-inch U7N is set to be Rs 79,999. E68N for Rs 31,999.